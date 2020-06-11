Tesla’s can now stop at traffic lights and stop signs, with latest software update 2020.20.13 hitting Australia, NZ and Canada

Australia, New Zealand and Canada are among the first countries outside the United States to receive a new safety feature from Tesla. In the latest over the air update, software version 2020.20.13, Tesla vehicles can now automatically stop at traffic lights and stop signs.

This is a major safety improvement for the car and something no other vehicle on the market offers. If you’re following another car to an intersection, then adaptive cruise control will slow you to stop a safe distance from the car ahead.

However, if you’re the first car to approach a traffic light, or stop sign, most cars will simply let you blow right through if you’re not paying attention.

I can confirm the feature started rolling out to Australian Tesla owners this morning, for those who have purchased the FSD package. If you haven’t yet, the price is about to go up on July 1st, so make sure you go read my full review.

With Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control (Beta), the car detects traffic lights and on-screen you can see it correctly identifies the colour of the light. For this initial phase of the feature, Tesla is requiring drivers to confirm (via stalk confirm) that it’s safe to proceed through green lights.

As their AI learns and becomes more confident it understands each intersection, the confirmation will be removed and the feature will slow your car to a stop on a red light, then accelerate away when the light turns to green.

While the feature has been available in the US for a month or so now, each country’s lights and intersections are slightly different, so Australian Tesla’s will help train on the country-specific elements.

The car is not yet dealing with Give Way signs.

This is an important step on the journey towards a feature-complete FSD Package that Musk says is due by the end of the year.

