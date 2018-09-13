Winner: Huawei Nova 3i + freebuds giveaway announced

Last week we announced the latest giveaway, a brand new, Huawei Nova 3i smartphone and wireless earphones (review here). After many, many great entries, it was time to choose a winner.
The giveaway asked techAU readers to submit photos of them consuming techAU and we loved this entry from Andrew Caple from Lara, Victoria (near Geelong).
Andrew’s submission shows the techAU website proudly displayed on his TV, but it’s perhaps the top-mounted Kinect that we love the most.
Nice phone! I’ve been looking to upgrade to something new as I’ve given my Pixel to my son. It’s almost perfect timing as my birthday is on the 13th 🙂 Normally I’d read the article on my laptop, but I think this looks pretty good on the big screen.Andrew Caple
Congrats to Andrew who is actually enjoying his birthday today, thanks for following techAU and we’re sure you’ll love the new phone.
To everyone else who entered, thanks very much for your submissions, we hope to have more giveaways shortly, so keep an eye out.