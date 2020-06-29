Maccas UK partners with InstaVolt to add EV charging at 1,300 stores

McDonald in the UK will add electric vehicle (EV) rapid chargers at their drive-thru restraints. Given the vast number of McDonalds stores in the UK, this means some 1,300 restaurants will receive chargers, a massive boost to EVs in the country.

McDonalds is partnering with InstaVolt to achieve this rollout as the comapny looks to play its part in a greener economic recovery post COVID-19 with a renewed focus on low carbon industries and infrastructure. More drivers are now ever considering EVs due to the dramatic improvement in air quality witnessed during lockdown.

InstaVolt’s technology partner is Chargepoint who will use the Express 250 chargers that support CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. These chargers provide up to 125kW to virtually all modern EVs including, but not limited to the Tesla Model 3, Mercedes Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron.

While InstaVolt isn’t a household name here, they offer the largest owner-operated network of rapid EV chargers in the UK. The chargers across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all be powered by renewable energy.

What’s important to recognise about a McDonald’s partnership, is that they select store locations based on data around population density and commercial opportunity. This means these locations are in prime locations, making charging more convenient than ever.

It would be great to see fast food outlets become the new battleground for charging options as they try new ways to attract customers. This could mean we see similar partnerships around the world, which would be a great outcome.

In terms of cost, there’s no word yet on what you’ll be charged to charge at McDonalds, but the regular InstaVolt charging price costs £0.35 per kWh (around A$0.63kwH). It would be great to see McDonalds pickup at least some of this cost where possible.

“Appetite for electric vehicles, which will be a central part of the UK’s efforts to build back greener post COVID-19, is growing. This partnership and ambition takes advantage of our scale, and is a real step forward for those already driving electric vehicles, as well as people considering making the switch. With over 1,300 restaurants our ambition would mean you would never be far from a charging point. As we look toward a return to normal service post-COVID19, drivers will be able to pop in for a coffee or a meal and get an 80% charge in 20 minutes. We are known for speed and convenience, and this partnership with InstaVolt will provide just that for EV drivers. Our ultimate ambition is to have more EV charging points on our premises than any other company in the UK and Ireland.” Paul Pomroy, CEO, McDonald’s UK & Ireland

“We’re committed to making our network the simplest to use with contactless payment – without the need to sign up for an account – and our 125kW chargers are amongst the fastest and most reliable in the UK. Research shows that drivers need to be confident that fast, reliable and simple to use charging infrastructure is never far away, and this partnership will deliver that confidence to drivers nationwide. With recent reports also indicating more people are considering EV’s given the significant drop in emissions during this pandemic, we hope that this exciting partnership with McDonald’s will help encourage them to make this decision. I very much look forward to working with McDonald’s to fulfil their ambition by rolling out InstaVolt chargers across the McDonald’s estate.” Adrian Keen, InstaVolt’s Chief Executive Officer

“Being able to easily and quickly charge our electric cars as we go about our day-to-day lives is vital to encourage more people make the switch to electric. This exciting partnership between InstaVolt and McDonald’s, an iconic household name, is essential as we strive to change people’s perceptions of electric vehicles. We want to make clean vehicles the new normal by installing rapid charge-points in busy, popular public spaces.” Transport Minister Rachael Maclean

You know we’re now looking at you McDonalds Australia to follow suit.