Yarra Council adds Evie EV charging with 2x Tritium RTM50s for the Collingwood community

As part of the Federal Government’s Future Fuels Fund, the Collingwood Library now has 2 new DC fast chargers. The Yarra Council’s is supporting electric vehicle uptake and partnered with Evie Networks to add a new charging location, available for public use by the whole community.

The stations are made by Tritium, and are RTM50s, meaning that they offer 50kW charging, enough to provide 50km of range in 10 minutes. The chargers offer both CCS2 and Chademo connectors, servicing virtually every EV on the market in Australia.

In the past few days since the location went live, there has already been a Nissan Leaf, MG ZS EV and Tesla Model 3 charge at the Collingwood Library. While one additional fast charging location may not seem that consequential, it is actually the only one around that area of Melbourne. The next closest is the Tesla Superchargers at Richmond, followed by a Supercharger at Moonee Ponds and a single 50kW charger at Swinburne Uni in Hawthorn.

There is often some conjecture about the source of electricity that powers EV chargers, but those environmentally conscious can know that these chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy.

The new location, 13 Stanton St, Abbotsford VIC 3067, Australia is already listed on Plugshare, the mapping service that showcases charging locations and check-ins that help to manage availability.

“The new charging stations help support sustainable transport options in Yarra and play an important role in encouraging more locals to choose an electric vehicle. Moving to cars and other vehicles powered by electricity is a sustainable choice that will help reduce carbon emissions. Yarra is committed to finding more opportunities to encourage electric vehicle uptake by our residents and businesses.” Yarra Mayor Cr Sophie Wade.

You can read more about Yarra City Council’s efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 here.