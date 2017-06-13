Viva Technology is on this week in Paris, so what is #VivaTech ?

This week in Paris, France, one of Europe’s biggest conferences is taking place, VivaTech. This is a conferences that showcases the best of the world’s innovators and brings together tech-lovers and pioneers of the future, connecting startups with investors and has some of the industry’s biggest names on the speaker’s list. There’s also plenty of side events and even a 25 hour hackathon worth 40,000 Euros (around $60k Australia).
There’s a massive 50,000 attendees, 5,000 startups, 1,000 investors and 7,000 CEOs. This year, the organisers have invited 10 influencers from 10 different countries to share the stores of VivaTech. I’m very happy to say I’ll be representing Australia and bring you all the new from the event, so expect plenty of poss. Also don’t forget to follow #VivaTech on Twitter.
There’s an amazing range of focus areas including AR/VR, AI, Blockchain, Data, Drones, Hardware, IoT and Robotics to name a few. The impact of these technology developments is impacting significantly on a broad range of industries discussions around those impact will be some of the most interesting talks.
There’s representatives from
In terms of the speaker lineup, there’s some seriously big names from across the globe.
- Daniel Zhang – CEO, Alibaba Group
- Eric Schmidt – Executive Chairman, Alphabet
- Antoine Bordes – Research Lead, Facebook
- Yuanquing Yan – Chairman & CEO, Lenovo Group
- John Collison – President and Co-founder, Stripe
- Catherine Powell – President, Euro Disney
- Jeff R. Immelt – Chariman & CEO, GE
- Vikto Arvidsson – Head of strategy, Ericsson
- Kat Borlongan – Founding Partner, Five by five
For more information, check out https://vivatechnology.com