2018 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Sunday, 2nd September is approaching rapidly and if you’re still stuck for ideas on what to get your dad this father’s day, then look no further. Our Father’s Day Gift Guide offers a range of technology-based products across a number of product categories and price points.

To ensure the product arrives on time, make sure you order it this weekend.

Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System (RRP $199.95)

Don’t let a flat battery ruin your dad’s winning gaming streak. The Powerplay Wireless Charging System allows him to charge his G703 gaming mouse at rest and play. No more interruption of dad’s game time, well, maybe except from mum.



Price: RRP $199.95

Sonos One with Alexa built in

Sonos One blends great sound with Amazon Alexa, the easy-to-use voice service, for hands-free control of your music and more. Use your voice to play songs while you cook. Tell Alexa to turn the volume up while you’re in the shower. You can even request a lullaby, out loud, when you’re tucking in the kids.

Price: $A299.00

LG WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

LG’s first smart speaker is the perfect way for dad to start up his smart home. The sleek package combines smarts from Google Assistant and LG ThinQ smart technology with high fidelity sound quality from Meridian Audio.



Price: RRP: $299

GoPro Hero5 Black Waterproof 4K Video Action Camera

HERO5 Black is the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPro ever, thanks to its 4K video, voice control, one-button simplicity, touch display and waterproof design. Smooth stabilized video, crystal-clear audio and pro-quality photo capture combine with GPS to make HERO5 Black simply the best GoPro.

Price: $295.00

Fitbit Alta Black

Motivation is your best accessory with Fitbit Alta – a customizable fitness tracker that’s as versatile as your personal style. Automatically track activity,exercise and sleep, get reminders to move and update your look for every occasion with accessory bands.

Price: A$149.00

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Watch over your home in crystal-clear 1080HD video, and see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. With instant mobile alerts and two-way talk, you can answer the door from your smartphone, tablet and PC.

Price: A$299.00

If you have other suggestions for great technology gifts for dad this Father’s Day, then leave them in the comments below.