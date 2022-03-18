Amazon opening new location in Melbourne, delivers 200 jobs and lots of parcels, powered by solar

Amazon Australia has announced it will open a sort centre in Craigieburn, Melbourne this year. This will be located at Goodman Group’s new Amaroo Business Park.

The operations site will create around 200 local jobs ranging from entry level positions that will sort customer orders to specialist roles including human resources, workplace health and safety to team leader positions. The new purpose-built site will be the company’s first dedicated sort centre in Australia, enabling Amazon to further enhance delivery speed for customers in Victoria and around the country.

The 15,600 square metre sort centre (nearly the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground oval) has commenced construction in Craigieburn, Melbourne – generating over 700 construction jobs. Amazon Sort Centres are where already-picked-and-packed customer orders are sorted by final destination and then consolidated and shipped to last-mile sites for delivery to customers.

“We chose Melbourne as the home of our first Australian fulfilment centre in 2017 and have continued to invest significantly in Victoria, providing employment for hundreds of Melbournians and improving delivery promises for our customers. Opening our first sort centre in Melbourne signifies further our commitment to the state. It will create around 200 new local jobs for Melbourne ranging from entry level positions with on-the-job training to roles in IT, HR, and operations, all working in a safe and supportive environment, with competitive pay. We know the past few years have been tough for Melbournians and we’re grateful to have had the opportunity to support our Victorian customers by helping them get the items they need delivered to their homes and supporting thousands of small and medium sized Australian businesses in reaching their customers more efficiently.” Craig Fuller, Director of Operations, Amazon Australia

“Continued investments by international companies like Amazon sends strong signals that Victoria is open for business and is strategic location to invest, expand to drive for more jobs and economic opportunity.” Tim Pallas, Treasurer of Victoria,

Amazon has worked with Goodman Group to secure the Amaroo Business Park in Craigieburn as the location for the Sort Centre, which is well-positioned for workers in Melbourne’s north and for the transportation and delivery of customer orders.

The Craigieburn Sort Centre is Amazon’s fifth operations site in Melbourne, supporting the company’s existing fulfilment and logistics network in Victoria which includes fulfilment centres in Dandenong South and Ravenhall, and Amazon Logistics sites in Tullamarine and Mulgrave.

Amazon.com.au launched in Australia in December 2017 and now offers customers 125 million products across 31 different categories including Amazon devices. Amazon has launched several products and services, such as Fulfilment By Amazon, Global Store, Prime, Shop Local and Amazon Launchpad, programs that help Australian businesses reach customers.