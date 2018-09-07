Amazon’s Alexa Announcements goes live in Australia

Alexa Announcements has landed in Australia, meaning Aussies can now use their Alexa-enabled devices as a one-way intercom system to share quick, broad messages with the whole family.

Simply say to your Alexa-enabled device, “Alexa, announce dinner is ready,” and “Dinner is ready” will be announced in your voice to all other compatible devices in your household. Alternatively, saying, “Alexa, tell everyone…” and “Alexa, broadcast…” will also trigger Alexa Announcements.

Aussies don’t need to be at home to make use of this new feature. While on the go, you can send an announcement from the Alexa App and it will play on your home’s supported Alexa-enabled devices. For example, let the family know you’re on your way home, “Alexa, announce I’ll be home in five minutes.”

Alexa Announcements also features fun sound effects for common household announcements, such as, “It’s bedtime,” which plays a twinkle twinkle effect, or “The movie is about to start” which plays a show tune followed by the announcement.

Alexa Announcements is rolling out on supported Echo devices such as Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, and Echo Spot as well as Sonos One and Sonos Beam.

Millions of customers around the world already have more than one Echo device in their home, and Alexa Announcements offers a fun, practical way of combining the power of multiple Echo devices, complementing other multi-device features like Alexa Calling & Messaging, Drop In, and Multi-Room Music.

For more on Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices, visit Amazon.com.au.