Apple announce cheaper iPhone Xr

So it seems Apple weren’t done with announcing phones, also announcing the iPhone Xr. This cheaper iPhone features a 6.1″ LCD display but has a smaller body than the iPhone 8 with a 5.5″ display.
The 120Hz LCD display doesn’t have 3D touch, so Apple uses haptic touch.
The iPhone Xr still features the notch which enables FaceID to unlock and to pay with Apple Pay.
Amazingly the Xr still uses the new A12 Bionic chip. The camera on the rear is capable of using hardware and software to digitally create depth of field from a single lens.
The camera records video at 1080 and 60fps. Looks like 4K is one of the things that got cut, when cutting the price.
In terms of battery life, it gets 1.5hrs more than the iPhone 8 Plus.
When it comes to pricing, the iPhone Xr starts at US$749.00 and ranges in storage from 64GB to 256GB.