Assetto Corsa Bonus Pack 3 is free – 7 cars, 1 track

Available now is the latest Bonus Pack to one of the top racing games, Assetto Corsa. Developed by 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni are celebrating the 3rd anniversary of the game, which in gaming terms is an incredibly long run, but thanks to updates (like support for VR) has remained a fan favourite. The latest update is know as Bonus Pack 3 and is available for FREE on Steam, now who said you don’t get anything for free these days?

This free offering is said to be a reward for the community dedication to the title. The new Bonus Pack 3 is available now on STEAM, and includes seven amazing new cars and the community’s most wanted track, Laguna Seca, digitalized through Laser Scanning Technology, ensuring every single detail, every single bump, curb and slope to perfectly match the real counterpart.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Maserati Alfieri Concept

Maserati Quattroporte

Pagani Huayra BC

If you own the game already, you just got a great reason to jump behind the wheel this Christmas and try out the new content.

For more information: Website: http://www.assettocorsa.net/