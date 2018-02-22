Assetto Corsa just announced a new game just for GT3, introducing Competizione

Coming to Steam Early Access in the middle of this year, is a new game, Assetto Corsa Competizione. The new racing title focuses on the Blancpain GT Series. Sponsored by swiss-watch maker Blancpain, the series is like Australian GT, which features the amazing race-spec of your favourite luxury high-performance sports cars. The 10 events (5 endurance and 5 sprint races) features a grid made up of brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, BMW, Audi, Mercedes and more.

The new Assetto Corsa racing title is shown off for the first time in a new trailer and while still in development, already looks amazing. Taking full advantage of Unreal Engine 4, Assetto Corsa Competizione will ensure the highest quality rendering with photorealistic weather conditions and graphics to reach a new standard in driving realism and immersion racing. For anyone who’s played the current Assetto Corsa (released in 2014 to PC and 2016 to consoles) the new game will be a serious visual upgrade.

The racing sim will allow players to experience the real atmosphere of the FIA GT3 championship, players will be able to compete against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits with the highest level of accuracy and attention to detail.

The developers used motion capture technology to create animations of mechanics and drivers in an even more realistic fashion and guarantee a high level of player engagement during races, pit stops and driver changes.

In the final version of the game, players can expect advanced multiplayer functionality with Assetto Corsa Competizione, including a ranking system which will evaluate individual performance and driving behavior to reward the most virtuous drivers and promote fair play in online competitions.

Personally, this is one I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of and those of us with racing sims (with racing seat, wheel and pedals) will soon have another title to use them with.