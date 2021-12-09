ASUS announces AU/NZ pricing and availability for ROG Phone 5s series

ASUSRepublic of Gamers (ROG) has announced local pricing and availability for the new ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming smartphones, the latest and most powerful additions to the game-changing ROG Phone 5 family.

The ROG Phone 5s series is fueled for winning by the latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, featuring advanced 5G capabilities and premium Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. This awesome processing power is complemented by up to 18 GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM. The optimised GameCool 5 cooling system with AeroActive Cooler 5 and the performance manager in Armoury Crate ensure maximum performance is available for any gaming scenario.

The 144 Hz / 1 ms AMOLED display used in the ROG Phone 5s series boasts a 360 Hz native touch-sampling rate, for a super-smooth, seamless gaming experience. Additionally, the ROG Phone 5s Pro features a colour version of the innovative ROG Vision rear matrix display, which shows customisable animations in response to a variety of system events.

The pioneering and still-unrivalled AirTrigger 5 control system now supports the two rear touch sensors on ROG Phone 5s Pro, giving mobile gamers truly console-like control capabilities. The ultrasonic side sensors on both models also support dual gestures, such as tap-and-slide or tap-and-swipe, for total control.

ROG has also teamed up with some of the most popular game titles to give ROG Phone 5 and 5s series owners a collection of different theme packs that they can use to turn their ROG Phone into a truly unique gaming device.

For those who dare

The latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform powering the ROG Phone 5s series provides boosted performance, unrivalled speed and multi-gigabit class WiFi 6E to take the mobile gaming experience to the next level. With the clock speed now up to a blistering 3 GHz, the CPU performance is designed to deliver matchless mobile processing power. All models also feature up to 18 GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM to dramatically increase the overall gaming performance.

To enable maximum sustained performance, the GameCool 5 cooling system in the ROG Phone 5s series has an optimum thermal structure featuring a centred CPU with the battery split into two parts, one located on each side of the CPU.

This ensures that the heat generated by the CPU is transferred to all the edges and corners of the chassis simultaneously for higher thermal efficiency. The re-shaped 3D vapour chamber and extensive graphite sheets also help to spread the heat evenly across the device to reduce heat build-up in the middle.

The AeroActive Cooler 5 intakes and expels an incredible amount of air directly onto the centre of the phone — right where the CPU is — to deliver an amazing up to 10°C drop in the CPU temperature.

The performance manager in the Armoury Crate app includes our famous X Mode, with multiple system profiles to give gamers even more performance settings and performance tuning tools, so they can instantly adapt the phone to the task at hand.

Dare to see

Cutting-edge displays have been a signature ROG Phone feature since its inception, and the ROG Phone 5s series continues this tradition. Now boasting an uprated 360 Hz native touch-sampling rate, the 144 Hz / 1 ms Samsung E4 AMOLED display delivers a super-smooth gaming experience, with an ultra-low touch latency. Tuned in collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks®, the supreme visuals are enhanced even further with world-beating colour accuracy, always-on HDR technology to improve non-HDR visuals and a screen that’s protected by the toughest ever Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The ROG Phone 5s series is built to endure — and built to win.

The ROG Phone 5s Pro additionally features a colour version of ROG Vision, the unique rear matrix display that highlights the ROG creative spirit. ROG Vision can display a variety of cool animations that show you whether ROG Phone 5s Pro is charging, if there’s an incoming call, whether X Mode is enabled and more. Gamers can even create custom animations to make their phone even more personal.

Built for gamers

Total control is the name of the game for the ROG Phone 5s series, and the AirTrigger 5 control system gives gamers distinct ways to interact with their ROG Phone 5s or 5s Pro, delivering an unrivalled level of game control. The AeroActive Cooler 5 also features two extra physical buttons to allow a genuine console-like gaming experience.

Additionally, the ROG Phone 5s Pro features innovative hidden rear touch sensors on the back cover, which provide L2/R2 trigger functions, just like a game console controller. These can be controlled with the AirTrigger 5 system, and work in conjunction with the ultrasonic sensors, the AeroActive Cooler 5 buttons and the motion controls to provide full control for a total gaming experience.

The GameFX audio system on ROG Phone 5s Pro features symmetrical seven-magnet dual speakers for truly balanced stereo sound effects ambient light and a 3.5 mm headphone jack in conjunction with a hi-fi grade ESS DAC. Both have been optimised via a collaboration with audio specialist Dirac, giving the ROG Phone 5s series truly impressive audio quality and a wider soundscape. In addition to the premium sounds, GameFX also delivers crystal-clear in-game sound effects and powerful aural soundscapes.

Exclusive theme packs

Gamers love to use characters and screens from their favourite games to show off their style. We’ve teamed up with some of the most popular game titles to create a series of different theme packs that owners can use to turn their ROG Phone 5 series or ROG Phone 5s series into a truly unique phone.

Price & Availability

ASUS ROG Phone 5s is available to pre-order now through JB HiFi with an RRP of $1,699 AUD and from PB Tech in NZ for RRP $1,799 NZD.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro is also available to pre-order now through JB HiFi in Australia with an RRP of $1,899 AUD and from PB Tech in NZ for RRP $1,999 NZD.