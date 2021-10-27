Australia will get 350x Tesla Model 3s under new Hertz deal

Yesterday news broke that Hertz was placing a massive order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3s. While this was great news internationally, it was unclear how many of those would make their way to Australia so I reached out for confirmation and now we know.

Hertz Australia will add 350 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles to its fleet. Initially, the Tesla Model 3 will be available in Adelaide and Canberra locations. This means the next time you take a trip and need a hire car, you can experience a Tesla, just be warned, you’ll want one as soon as you get out.

For now, many locations have more environmentally friendly options like hybrids, ahead of a larger transition to more EV rentals as the company accelerates its commitment to lead the future of mobility and travel.

Available now are:

Compact Hybrid – Toyota Corolla Hybrid or Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid

Full-size Sedan Hybrid – Toyota Camry Hybrid

Intermediate SUV Hybrid – Toyota Rav4 Hybrid or Subaru Forester Hybrid

Full-size SUV Hybrid – Toyota Kluger Hybrid

The hybrid vehicle classes are now available across Australia as part of its Hertz Green Collection, which offers hybrid and electric vehicles. In New Zealand, Hertz will offer the full-size sedan hybrid and intermediate SUV hybrid. Availability for the compact hybrid in New Zealand and the full-size SUV hybrid in both Australia and New Zealand will be announced in the coming months.

Tesla Model 3 vehicles are onboarding now and will be available at select Hertz Australia airport locations. The Tesla Model 3 vehicles are a part of Hertz’s continued commitment to grow its green offering, which currently has close to 2,000 hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) in Australia.

Tesla’s growing Supercharger network of 36 charging sites, including six in Adelaide, is available to Hertz customers driving the Model 3, plus there is an additional network of Destination Chargers at business, travel and leisure destinations across the nation.

In Australia, the Tesla Model 3 also comes with a built-in charge port for compatibility with third party fast-charging networks, giving customers the most charging flexibility compared to any electric vehicle on the market.

“At Hertz Australia, we are proud to offer a wider selection of low-emission, fuel-efficient vehicles as part of our Green Collection. We are even more delighted for the addition of the Tesla 3 Model fully electric vehicle. We are proud to offer our environmentally conscious customers, or those just wanting to try a unique driving experience, a first-class drive with the highest level of technology, comfort, and safety.” Eoin MacNeill, Vice President Asia Pacific, Hertz.

By introducing the new hybrid vehicle class, 20% of Hertz’s rental fleet in Australia and New Zealand is now hybrid. As new models are introduced into the Australian market, Hertz will continue to increase its hybrid offerings and low-emission vehicles.

Hertz is dedicated to making environmentally-friendly vehicles more accessible to their customers and supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Customers who are interested in knowing more about renting electric vehicles and to stay updated on the arrival of our fleet of Teslas can visit www.hertz.com/ev for more information.