Extreme E jumps to some new locations in Season 2

The first season of the all-electric off-road racing category ExtremeE has just wrapped up, so naturally, our focus now turns to Season 2. Extreme E has its attention firmly fixed on 2022 as it unveils its Season 2 calendar.

The sport for purpose championship takes place in off-road locations as part of its mission to drive awareness of climate change issues, such as global warming, melting ice caps, rising sea levels, wildfires and extreme weather, whilst promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles to help protect the planet.

“After a spectacular opening season we are thrilled to be in a place where we can announce our Season 2 calendar. All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations from the 2021 season to see for ourselves the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there. We also very much hope to add South America to our list of continents, and with visits to both Chile and Uruguay planned, it is shaping up to be another exciting season.” Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder of Extreme E

The third race of the campaign, set to take place in July, could see the electric off-road series visit either Scotland or the more familiar Senegal. With agreements currently being finalised, updates on the third slot in the Extreme E race calendar are coming soon.

Extreme E Season 2 calendar (2022):

February 19-20: Neom, Saudi Arabia

May 7-8: Sardinia, Italy

July 9-10: Scotland or Senegal

September 10-11: Antofagasta, Chile

November 26-27: Punta del Este, Uruguay

The St. Helena – the former Royal Mail Ship – provides the championship’s floating centrepiece – carrying the series’ vehicles, logistics equipment and paddock infrastructure as well as playing host to scientific research with its on-board laboratory, all in a bid to lower the impact of the travel logistics compared to air travel.

Head-to-head races, known as an X Prix, take place over two days, within an area no larger than 10km2, with each team fielding a male and a female driver who each complete a lap of the race course, including a Driver Switch incorporated midway.

Course designers have been tasked with carefully selecting course options, which provide the most challenging, exciting action, using existing obstacles and features with elevation changes and jumps, in order to minimise environmental impact.

