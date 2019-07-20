Fisker Electric SUV is confirmed for Australia

I always enjoy news of new EVs coming to Australia, as it gives consumers more choice which is a great thing. Increased competition also helps to drive prices down and while the EV space is lighting up, there are still relatively limited options.

Overnight the Chairman & CEO of Fisker Inc, posted on Twitter about their 2021 Electric SUV. Fisker also confirmed he’s just seen a prototype of the interior which uses recycled materials and is said to feel incredibly spacious.

I replied to Fisker’s post, asking if it will be available in Australia, to which the answer was a very simple and definite, Yes.

Yes — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) July 20, 2019

This is great news for Australia as the number of fully electric SUVs remains very limited. SUVs are also the big growth market in vehicle sales, so if you’re set on that vehicle type, but don’t have the right EV option, you’re likely to still buy an ICE vehicle.

The other big determiner in vehicle purchases is of course price. Fisker is aiming for a ‘below US$40,000’ price tag, which translates to A$56,802 in our dollars. Add GST of 10%, stamp duty and other on-road costs and expect this to start around A$65,000.

As yet, Fisker doesn’t have an official name for the SUV, however, it is expected the entry-level model will have close to nearly 480km (300 miles) of range. This is achieved using an 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The car will be available in four-wheel drive with two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear. We don’t yet know if this will be the case in all configurations. I suspect the entry-level price tag will be a single electric motor, which a performance variant will contain the dual-motor AWD configuration.

The car is due to go into production in the second half of 2021. Given Fisker is a US-company, they’ll certainly be getting the first vehicles, so it’s likely 2022 when we’ll see our first Fisker SUV in Australia.

While 2022 does seem a while away, particularly if you’re in the market now. Fisker’s SUV will hit the market at an interesting time and facing some healthy competition. By then we should have mid-sized SUVs like the Tesla Model Y, Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes EQC, Audi e-tron, Volkswagen I.D and Kona Electric.

Fisker was also asked to confirm UK availability, which he replied with the same confident, Yes.