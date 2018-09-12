Forza Horizon 4 demo is available now.. what are you waiting for?

Forza Horizon 4 is the latest in the open world off-shoot of the massively successful Forza racing titles. Xbox Chief Major Nelson made the announcement that today (as in right now) the Forza Horizon 4 Demo is now available.

If you have an Xbox One or Windows, you can start downloading it right now, given it’s one of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere titles. The demo is 28.09GB in size on PC and if you’re a keen racer, you’ll be hoping the NBN is working well for you today so that download happens quickly.

Forza Horizon 4 Demo is now available for Xbox One and Windows 10 (Xbox Play Anywhere). Download it here: https://t.co/EOra8a5kqt pic.twitter.com/e0eFgck8YF — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 12, 2018

The full game comes out early October 28, so the demo is a great way to get familiar with the game and experience the updated vehicles, environments and graphics.

It’s almost time to live the Horizon Life. Get the Forza Horizon 4 demo today for your first taste of the automotive glory to come when the full version of the game launches beginning on September 28.

While Horizon 3 was based in our very own Australia, this time Horizon 4 moves to focus on the beautiful, historic Britain. The demo give fans a healthy offering of open-world gameplay complete with changing seasons. This means you’ll need to deal with everything from the ice and snow of winter time to the blazing summer heat, each season has its own charms and challenges.

Horizon 4 builds on the already long list of vehicles in Forza games and now offers a choice of more than 450 cars at launch.

Best of Bond Car Pack

Developers Playground Games have announced the Best of Bond Car Pack as the Day One Car Pack for Forza Horizon 4. The pack is included as part of the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition and will be playable with early access to the game, beginning on September 28. Players will also be able to purchase the Best of Bond Car Pack separately at the global launch of the game on October 2.

The Best of Bond Car Pack features 10 cars from the James Bond films, including Goldfinger (1964) and The Man With the Golden Gun (1974), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and more. The car list features modern classics like the BMW Z8 from The World Is Not Enough as well as a bevy of classic Aston Martin models, including the most-featured car in Bond film history – the Aston Martin DB5.

Here’s the full lineup of James Bond Edition cars inspired by the films in the Best of Bond Car Pack.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 inspired by Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), GoldenEye (1995), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015)

1969 Aston Martin DBS from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

1974 AMC Hornet X Hatchback from The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

1977 Lotus Esprit S1 from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

1981 Citroën 2CV6 from For Your Eyes Only (1981)

1986 Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights (1987)

1999 BMW Z8 from The World is Not Enough (1999)

2008 Aston Martin DBS from Quantum of Solace (2008)

2010 Jaguar C-X75 from Spectre (2015)

2015 Aston Martin DB10 from Spectre (2015)

Several of the cars in the pack will feature film-inspired gadgets that players will be able to view while in Forzavista mode. For example, the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 will feature numerous gadgets such as revolving number plate and extendable bumper rams. In addition, the Lotus Esprit S1 will feature a special body kit option inspired by the “Wet Nellie” submarine vehicle from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977).

In addition to the cars, players who own the James Bond Car Pack in Forza Horizon 4 will also receive some in-game Bond goodies, including two Bond outfits as well as six exclusive “Quick Chat” phrases for use in multiplayer.

Download the Forza Horizon 4 demo here.