Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire electric motorbike starts at $49,995, pre-orders now open

Earlier this week, we brought you news of Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire charging in Australia and now the company is getting all official, opening pre-orders for the all-electric motorcycle.

The new model is designed to offer the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product.

The LiveWire motorcycle is available for pre-order from today and will be available from EV specific Harley-Davidson dealerships from September.

LiveWire ride away pricing starts at A$49,995.

Thanks to an all-electric powertrain, the LiveWire motorcycle is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle – no clutching or gear shifting required. An optimized centre of gravity, rigid aluminium frame and premium adjustable suspension components give the LiveWire motorcycle dynamic handling. With up to 235 kms of range, performance is optimized for the urban street-rider.

From new riders to accomplished motorcyclists, the LiveWire will appeal to all, with a radically different sensation than previously available on a motorbike.

Amazing acceleration

The instant torque provided by the H-D Revelation powertrain delivers exhilarating acceleration from a stop; the LiveWire motorcycle can rush from 0 to 100 kph in 3.0 seconds and 100 to 129 kph in 1.9 seconds.

Because maximum torque is always on tap, roll-on acceleration for passing from any speed is outstanding.

Twist-And-Go

Electric power requires no clutch and no gear shifting, greatly simplifying operation for new riders.

All riders will also appreciate the braking effect of the power regeneration mode as it adds charge to the battery, especially in urban traffic that often requires a lot of slow-rolling and stop-and-go riding.

Minimal NVH (Noise/Vibration/Harshness)

The H-D Revelation electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, very little heat, and minimal noise, all of which enhance rider comfort. When the rider activates the LiveWire motorcycle powertrain, the electric motor will produce a subtle pulsing of torque, a heartbeat sensation designed to let the rider know the bike has come to life and is ready to ride.

The pulsing ceases when the motorcycle begins to move and resumes when the motorcycle comes to a stop. The LiveWire model is designed to produce a mechanical signature Harley-Davidson sound as it accelerates and gains speed; a new sound that represents the smooth, electric power of the LiveWire motorcycle.

Ease of Maintenance

The LiveWire motorcycle is convenient to own because many of the routine maintenance items required of a motorcycle powered by an internal combustion engine are eliminated.

There’s no engine oil to change, and no spark plugs, air filter or primary drive to service. Electric power also eliminates maintenance issues associated with ethanol-blend gasoline and off-season storage.

The LiveWire motorcycle does require inspection or service of some mechanical and consumable items, such as the drive belt tension, gearbox oil, brake fluid and brake pads, and tyres, at recommended intervals and pre-ride. The high-voltage battery has a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

Performance and Range Optimized for the Urban Rider

The high-voltage battery provides 235 km of city range or 152 km of combined stop-and-go and highway range as measured using the MIC City and MIC Combined tests and 158 km using World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC). DC Fast Charge (DCFC) technology provides a 0-80 per cent of battery charge in 40 minutes or 0-100 per cent charge in 60 minutes.

Leading in Electrification

Harley-Davidson has committed to lead in the electrification of motorcycling and creation of a strong network of charging stations globally is part of that commitment.

Harley-Davidson is focused on providing ample opportunities for riders to charge their motorcycles – at home, at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships, and at other convenient places. All participating authorized Harley-Davidson dealers selling the LiveWire model will offer a DCFC charging station at their dealership.

High-Performance Handling and Control

The LiveWire motorcycle is designed to deliver nimble, agile handling for confident control on urban streets and a thrilling ride on curving backroads.

The centre of gravity has been optimized to enhance traction, braking, and cornering performance.

A lightweight cast aluminium frame is extremely rigid and contributes to the precise, responsive handling that makes the LiveWire model exciting to ride in any situation.

Premium high-performance SHOWA® BFRC™ (Balanced Free Rear Cushion-lite) mono-shock rear suspension is fully adjustable and designed to deliver a comfortable ride and precise handling.

Premium SHOWA SFF-BP (Separate Function front Fork-Big Piston) front suspension matches the performance and adjustability of the rear shock and delivers exceptional low-speed damping control – ideal for composed control in typical urban riding conditions.

Brembo Monoblock front brake calipers grip dual 300 mm-diameter rotors and deliver outstanding power with a crisp feel for confident braking performance.

Premium co-branded H-D/Michelin Scorcher Sport tyres (180mm rear and 120mm front widths) are designed specifically to enhance the handling performance of the LiveWire model.

LiveWire Motorcycle Technology

The LiveWire motorcycle is equipped with a full suite of electronic rider aids and interfaces for a completely connected experience.

The Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) utilize Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) and Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS) to give the rider more confidence and control in less-than-ideal situations.

A 4.3-inch colour TFT touchscreen (thin-film-transistor, a type of liquid-crystal display noted for high image quality and contrast) located above the handlebar offers the rider a wide range of information on a display that’s bright and easy to read.

Seven selectable Ride Modes electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle and the level of RDRS intervention.

A Daymaker LED headlamp cleanly illuminates the road with brilliant light. LED signal, brake and tail lamps are bright and conspicuous in traffic.

LiveWire Motorcycle Styling/Design

The LiveWire model creates a design foundation for coming Harley-Davidson electric vehicles that projects authentic Harley-Davidson styling.

The LiveWire follows a key Harley-Davidson styling dictum: the focus is on the motor. Just as the engine is the most eye-catching element – the crown jewel – of every previous Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the H-D Revelation electric motor is the first-look focus of the LiveWire motorcycle. Its bright case and mechanical, muscular shape is meant to convey the power it contains.

The cast-aluminium case for the high-voltage battery has been deliberately, highly styled with functional cooling fins that suggest the attractive, repetitive horizontal cooling fins on an air-cooled engine.

The rear fender hugs and moves with the wheel so that it almost disappears from sight. This permits the high, wasp-like contour of the tail section below the seat.

A paint treatment was selected to reflect the advanced technology of the LiveWire motorcycle. The tone of this paint finish gives it the look of anodized metal and is available in two exclusive colours: Yellow Fuse, and Orange Fuse. The LiveWire model is also available in Vivid Black.

A selection of new accessories specific to the LiveWire motorcycle will available at launch, including a two-up seat and tail section, a speed screen blade, decorative trim, hand and foot controls and a motorcycle cover with a charging cord port.

More information or to pre-order, head to Harley Davidson.