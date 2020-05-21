How new technologies are changing our lives

Over the years, modern technology has continued to revolutionize the world, changing our daily lives for the better. Advancements in tech have seen the creation of amazing tools and resources that enable new careers and give us access to the world’s information wherever we go. More importantly, modern tech has given rise to multi-functional devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and computers.

With all these advancements, technology is making our lives better, faster and more fun. New technologies are changing lives by influencing the way we communicate, educate, purchase, and entertain ourselves in our daily lives.

Faster and more convenient communication

Thanks to advancements in technology, communications are unbelievably convenient and fast. As such, it’s incredible to take a look back a few decades ago and see how easier modern communication has gotten over the years. For instance, using wired phones, writing letters and even using faxes was the best communication method about three decades ago.

Today, there are so many more options to communicate with people remotely. For instance, you can send a text message, direct message someone on social media, send an email, or call on your mobile. These mediums of communication have not only improved out personal lives but also made their way into business, accelerating communication and the flow of information, creating more opportunities for people all over the globe.

Easier transfer of money and payment of bills

With advancements in financial technology, you no longer need to physically go to the bank to access your money or pay bills. Leading banks all over the world have made online transactions possible and accessible from anywhere, allowing you to transfer cash at the comfort of your home.

Even better, companies like Skrill, Venmo, and PayPal have created platforms to enable people to send or receive money from anywhere in the world through the internet.

Online banking has also simplified the payment of bills, as you can schedule automatic payments instead of having to remember when they’re due. All you need is a smartphone and a banking app to manage all your bills online.

Even better, you can use tap to pay from cards or devices to complete payments when shopping at retail. With some states moving to digital licenses, and loyalty cards on your phone, the need to carry a wallet is decreasing rapidly.

Watching the TV has never been more interesting

How we watch television today is largely influenced by the available technology. Our smart TVs allow viewers to record their favorite shows, pause and rewind live TV. Even better, on-demand content lets you can stream the shows at any moment using your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

An internet connection now unlocks the ability to watch a massive content library from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. These also allow you to download the content on your device and watch later. This option makes sure you’ll always have something to watch, even when you’re in a place without an internet connection.

Technology has changed how we meet people

With the proliferation of Social Media and online dating sites, meeting new people has never been easier. Today, you can easily register on a site, find the type of people you like, and start communicating at your pace.

However, you might need to vet people before you meet them to save time and protect your privacy while getting to know a person. Nonetheless, using the internet to meet new people is safe, comfortable, and straightforward if you do it right.

Having digital profiles that contain your likes and interests provides a real efficiency to the process of finding a partner. This time would much better spend being creative, or being entertained than taking chance after chance on people you may have nothing in common with.

Technology really has moved society forward and with a rate of innovation that continues to accelerate, showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.