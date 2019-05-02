May 3, 2019
Technology
General
Perth-based Quantify is ready to add Home Automation during renovation
A Perth-based home automation company, Quantify Technology...
ARVR
Oculus Quest and Rift S now available for pre-order.
Overnight Oculus announced that their 2 new...
General
Labor to spend A$1 Billion on solar and batteries for…
Australia’s federal election promises are really starting...
General
Get excited! Tesla will open Model 3 orders early May…
In the early hours of this morning,...
Developer
Acronis opens Cyber Platform APIs to developers
Acronis have announced they are opening their...
General
Tesla to release insurance product next month because others don’t…
Today Tesla had their quarterly earnings call...
Security
Mother’s Day idea: Arlo Ultra security cameras to protect the…
Still stuck on what to buy mum?...
Tesla
Tesla Model S can now go 660km on a single…
If you were in any doubt about...
Reviews
Gaming
Review: Next Level Racing GTtrack racing sim
...
General
Review: Mercku M2 Mesh WiFi System
...
General
Review: 2019 Jaguar IPACE SE
...
General
Review: Huawei P30 Pro
...
General
Review: Samsung 1TB M.2 NVMe 970 Evo Plus SSD
...
General
Review: Samsung Galaxy S10+
...
General
Review: Ring Stick Up Cam
...
Audio
Review: Surface Headphones
...
Gaming
Gaming
How to choose the best Ethernet cable for gaming
When it comes to gaming, a strong...
Gaming
Review: Next Level Racing GTtrack racing sim
...
Displays
Review: Acer Predator X34P 34″ 21:9 120Hz G-Sync
...
Gaming
Here’s Google Android Gaming controller, revealed ahead of GDC
The 2019 Game Developers Conference starts next...
Gaming
Nintendo Labo’s 4th pack is a VR kit for the…
After Nintendo announced Labo, a serious of...
Gaming
Dirt Rally 2.0 Launch Trailer
Codemasters has today revealed the launch trailer...
Gaming
Dirt Rally 2 shows off RallyCross in latest video ahead…
Codemasters have released a new trailer for...
CES2019
Nvidia announce affordable RTX2060 GPU
NVIDIA have announced today the NVIDIA GeForce...
Hardware
Cameras
GoPro captures more than 2 Billion views on YouTube
GoPro is the industry standard sports action...
Gaming
How to choose the best Ethernet cable for gaming
When it comes to gaming, a strong...
General
ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI launching 9th Gen Intel…
Intel has officially launched the new 9th...
Audio
Coloured Sonos could be the perfect mother’s day gift
May 12th is approaching quickly and if...
Mobile
Can Samsung Pay replace your wallet? We find out with…
Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ has the ability to...
General
Samsung’s 98″ 8K monster QLED TV is coming to Australia
Last month I travelled to SamsungForum 2019...
General
Review: Huawei P30 Pro
...
General
Korea following Japan’s lead, to broadcast in 8K
As 8K TVs hit our shelves in...
Software and Services
General
I just deleted a car using Adobe’s new Content-Aware Fill…
Adobe’s latest round of updates to their...
Government
Look out, ScoMo is on Snapchat, Aussie PM gets down…
Scott Morrison, Australia’s Prime Minister just joined...
General
3 considerations when choosing a VPN
Increasingly users are becoming more aware they...
Social networks
MD of Aussie Broadband does Reddit AMA. Answers questions on…
This afternoon, the Managing Director of Australia’s...
General
3 Things to consider when creating a Website
If you’ve made it into 2019 without...
Software and Services
Hey Microsoft, why are auto-updates still broken in Windows 10…
I’m on the constant Windows 10 update...
Developer
Aussie startup Kerb wins Toyota Hackathon
It’s always great to be able to...
General
Periscope now lets you invite and add guests to live…
If you’re a social person who wants...
Vehicles
General
What did we learn about Australian Model 3 pricing from…
When Telsa announced the Model 3, technology...
Vehicles
Ford invests half a billion in EV company Rivian, will…
The race to transition vehicles from internal...
Tesla
Tesla Model S can now go 660km on a single…
If you were in any doubt about...
General
Tesla’s latest FSD video shows Model 3 driving streets, dealing…
On the back of Tesla’s Autonomy event...
General
Tesla expects the steering wheel to be deleted in just…
This morning at 4am AEST (thanks timezones),...
General
Tasmania’s Liberal Government is funding EV charging stations
While the Federal Coalition (Liberal/Nation) Government has...
General
Review: 2019 Jaguar IPACE SE
...
Vehicles
Musk predicts human drivers will be less-safe than autopilot next…
Elon Musk gets interviewed a lot and...
