More than 100+ new NVIDIA GeForce-powered laptops are coming

NVIDIA has announced that its global OEM partners are bringing out more than 100 new models out, powered by NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. These include the recently-launched flagship chips, the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPERTM and 2070 SUPER GPUs for laptops.

The record-size launch also includes a range of RTX 2060-powered laptops starting at just US$999. The new platforms are all based on the NVIDIA Turing architecture, which incorporates dedicated hardware cores to process ray tracing and AI in real time, delivering increased performance and enhanced visual fidelity for today’s hottest games and major content creation applications.

Many of the models are offered in Max-Q configurations, an NVIDIA technology enhanced with new features providing the absolute fastest performance and highest efficiency in a mobile platform.

“A little more than 18 months ago, NVIDIA reinvented graphics with real-time ray tracing, which represents a seismic shift in how games look, play and feel. Having this technology available in a laptop for just US$999 is amazing. And thanks to Max-Q, consumers will have a selection of remarkably thin and light laptops to choose from across all price points.” Jeff Fisher, Senior VP of gaming at NVIDIA

New Max-Q Technologies: Even Thinner, Lighter and More Efficient Laptops When introduced a few years ago, NVIDIA Max-Q technology transformed gaming laptops, creating a new class of particularly potent portables lighter, thinner and more power-efficient than anything seen before.

New advancements to Max-Q are now doubling that efficiency over previous designs and introducing features that enable faster performance and longer battery life:

Dynamic Boost — Intelligently and automatically balances power between the GPU and CPU on a per-frame basis, boosting overall in-game performance. Dynamic Boost is automatic, adaptive and always working to deliver more performance without increasing system power consumption.

Low-Voltage GDDR6 — NVIDIA has worked with its memory partners to increase memory efficiency while delivering high performance with new lower voltage GDDR6 memory.

Advanced Optimus — A breakthrough display innovation that delivers long battery life and immersive, stutter-free gameplay from NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. Advanced Optimus controls which GPU is driving the display and intelligently determines the right GPU for the right workload at the right time, dynamically switching on the fly without needing a system reboot.

The new lineup of Lenovo Legion laptops are the world’s first to feature this groundbreaking technology.

Next-Generation Regulator Efficiency — Next-generation voltage regulators help optimise system design so the GPU runs more efficiently while delivering higher overall performance.

Deep Learning Super Sampling 2.0 — Powered by dedicated AI processors on RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, DLSS 2.0 is an improved deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, sharp images for games. It boosts a game’s performance headroom while maximizing ray-tracing settings with increased output resolution and extending battery life by up to 20 percent.

RTX studio empowers creators with new laptops

NVIDIA also announced 10 new RTX Studio laptops, powered by RTX SUPER GPUs and the latest Intel 10th-generation processors. Available from Acer, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer, the laptops are the ultimate solution for creators seeking unmatched video and 3D performance.

More than 45 of the top creative applications — such as Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, AutoDesk Arnold, Blender and many more — all feature RTX acceleration by the RT Cores in RTX GPUs. More information on RTX Studio Laptops is available at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/design-visualization/creators/products/.

Pricing and Availability

Availability of new RTX Gaming and Studio laptops starts the week of April 15th from multiple partners globally, with more coming in May. Specific SKUs, configurations and pricing will vary based on region and partner availability but will include designs from Acer, ASUS, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and more.

RTX 2060-powered laptops starting at US$999 include the Acer Nitro 5, ASUS ROG Strix G15, HP Omen 15, MSI GF65 Thin, the Lenovo Legion Y540 and 5i and the MSI GF65 Thin, with more to be announced later.

For more information check out https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-super-laptops.