Netatmo have announced their subscription-free home IoT products for the home just got smarter. Now compatible with a Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Home Kit, they will now appeal to an expanded audience and add new functionality for existing owners.

Security

Netatmo’s smart security cameras, Presence and Welcome, are a new breed of smart security cameras that bring home safety to a new level.

Presence

Placed outside a house, Presence, analyses in real-time what is happening outside a home and informs the user with smart notifications: “Person seen”, “Car seen” or “Animal seen” if someone loiters around the home, a car enters the driveway or a pet is in the yard.

Presence’s notifications and recordings are entirely customisable. The user decides whether or not to be notified or to record when Presence has detected movement, an alert will only be sent when necessary.

Features include the Alert-Zones function where the user can select specific zones for detection alerts: around the garden shed, the gate or the garage door. The user will be sent detailed notifications when something happens in these user-defined areas. The Time-Lapse feature collates in 1 min the last 24 hours filmed by the camera. The user views an accelerated sequence of the last 24 hours and quickly knows what happened outside their home, garage or in their garden.

Presence stores videos locally on an internal micro SD card. The user can also choose to transfer them to their Dropbox account or their personal FTP server. Storage is entirely free and does not incur any additional subscription or fee.

The Netatmo Security App is accessible from Smartphones, Tablets, PC’s, Mac’s and Apple Watch’s. Within the app users can stream live videos of what is going on around the house. The timeline screen lists past events and allows the user to review past videos and control their presence devices. Alternatively the Apple Home Kit and Google Home allows users to control smart home devices and make them work together, right from their Apple or Google accessories.

Presence is a Full HD outdoor camera capturing stunning images under any light condition. Its extensive 100° field of view and unprecedented 20-meter detection range provide exceptional coverage. Presence also has an integrated smart floodlight for night time. The Smart Floodlight can be switched on manually in the app or set to switch on when it detects a person, car or animal – or for all three.

Tech Specs

Size 50x200x110mm

Weatherproof: HZO protection standard

4MP CMOS sensor

Integrated smart floodlight

Stunning 1080p Full HD videos

Extensive 100° field of view

Long range detection up to 20m/65ft

Free App available on the App Store/Google Play

MicroSD card up to 32GB

Compatible with Apple Home Kit (EMBARGOED until Dec 4th 2017)

In the box – One Presence camera, One mounting kit, One 8GB class 10 MicroSD card

Smartphone, tablet & Desktop compatibility

Compatible with IFTTT

Wi-Fi connection

Price and availability

You can find the Presence camera for A$499.99 at JB HiFi, Australian Geographic & Office Works and Kogan online and more.