New Cyberpunk 2077 trailer released

Cyberpunk 2077 must be one of the most anticipated games in years.

Developers CD Projekt recently announced the game’s release date was again slipping, this time from September 17th to November 19th.

While this news certainly dissapointed excited fans, the company has released a new trailing – ‘The Gig’ to keep fans excited.

In the 4k trailer, we see in-game footage that shows off the grungy, explosive environment, filled with some crazy driving and some very interesting characters. We also get a taste of the futuristic storyline and some very adult themes.

Think of this as GTA, but for the future, starring Keanu Reeves.

The game is scheduled for release on Windows, PS4, and Xbox One on 19 November 2020, Google’s Stadia by the end of the year. Those excited by the next generation of consoles (due before the game) will have to wait till 2021 to see it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.