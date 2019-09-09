New Lenovo Yoga C940 and S740 use AI to adapt to users

Lenovo recently unveiled an array of new devices at IFA, designed to provide ‘Smarter Technology for All’. The most interesting of the announcement was the updates to their Yoga line.
In an effort to make their products smarter, Lenovo is now turning to AI.
Lenovo’s new 14″ Yoga C940 and Yoga S740 feature exclusive smart features that adapt to users’ performance needs, such as, Super Resolution to upscale video up to FHD 1080p on Windows Media Player, and Q-Control that has the potential to dynamically boost a PC’s battery life when its AI-enhanced Intelligent Cooling Mode is enabled to monitor the device’s thermal attributes and better control its fan.
The premium Yoga series 2-in-1s are engineered with Intel as part of its innovation program code-named Project Athena. These are designed to be amongst the thinnest, lightest and most intuitive yet with the latest Intel Core processors and Windows 10.
Windows 10 helps with Modern Standby that enables Yoga laptops to perform background tasks like receiving emails while in sleep mode, and instantly wake from sleep mode like a smartphone.
Also available on the new Yoga laptops in select markets are smarter capabilities through the Amazon Alexa voice service. Focused on improving the way we retrieve information, Lenovo announced three new Alexa updates coming to its consumer PCs, including:
- Lock Screen Support: Speak to Alexa when the laptop lid is open and locked or asleep – she’ll respond instantly, with pop-up messages that appear at the bottom of the screen.
- Updated Smart Home Visuals: Select Yoga devices now feature the familiar visual experience people are used to seeing when managing smart home devices with the Alexa mobile app.
- Multi-Language Support: Talk to Alexa in multiple languages without having to change settings, currently offered in English and German.
Price and Availability
|New Product/Solution
|AU Pricing
|AU Availability
|Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch)
|$2,999
|October 2019
|Lenovo Yoga C940 (15-inch)
|TBA
|October 2019
|Lenovo Yoga S740 (14-inch)
|$1,999
|October 2019
|Lenovo Yoga S740 (15-inch)
|$2,699
|October 2019
|Lenovo Yoga C740 (14-inch)
|$1,799
|October 2019
|Lenovo Yoga C740 (15-inch)
|$1,999
|October 2019
|Lenovo Yoga C640 (13-inch)
|$1,699
|October 2019