Reddit introduces new Discover Tab to help you discover new subreddits

If you love Reddit, then get ready for some new features. The service says they are always looking to help people find more communities, so if you’re stuck on your favourite subreddits like /r/battlestations or /r/TechnologyPorn, then maybe it’s time to spread your wings and discover more of what Reddit has to offer.
Reddit says they have listened to their users and Redditors made it clear, they wanted easier ways to explore current and new interests, so today, a new UI surface is rolling out, the first in nearly two years – the Discover Tab.
This new navigational tool provides redditors with an engaging way to more easily find content and communities across Reddit.
During initial testing, 1 in 5 people joined at least one new community after using the Discover Tab.
“We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and video top of mind. We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It’s a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world.”Jason Costa, Director of Product for Content and Communities at Reddit.
How Discover Tab Works
Each redditor’s Discover Tab experience will be tailored to surface what they’ll enjoy the most, based on the subreddits you are already a part of, as well as the content you spend the most time on.
As an example, if you subscribe to and spend a significant amount of time in football and baseball subs, the Discover Tab would prompt you with other sports-related content.
To access the Discover Tab, redditors can tap on the new compass icon on the bottom bar – to the left of the home button. At the top of Discover Tab, redditors can filter the feed to a specific topic to find new content and communities. Underneath the topic filters is the feed where content is shown. To ensure that the feed improves over time, we’ve added feedback mechanisms that allow people to select: show me more of this content, show me less of that content, and hide that content.
From houseplants and pickling at home, to Golden Globe moments and Dungeons and Dragons memes, the new feed brings a rich variety of content to the forefront in a visually appealing way, and makes it simple to engage and enjoy spending more time on Reddit.
New Community and Profile Drawers
Once you discover and join new communities, how do you keep them organized in the app?
To solve this, Reddit is introducing new Community and Profile Drawers to make it easier for redditors to prioritize the communities they care about most.
Community Drawers
By swiping right or tapping the drop-down menu at the top left on the home screen, you can get to communities and custom feeds faster than before. The Community Drawer is divided into four sections:
- “Your communities” where the communities redditors subscribe to can be sorted and customized;
- “Following” which shows redditor accounts a user follows;
- The “r/all” entry point; and
- “Moderating entry points” in which moderators can see their mod feed, mod queue, and the subreddits they moderate.
Profile Drawers
Also new is a Profile Drawer where you can access your profile and customise it on the fly by swiping left or tapping on their profile icon at the top right of the home screen.