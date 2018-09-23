Review: 2018 Honda Civic Type R

Exterior

There's all kinds of crazy bits that make up the body kit on this car. This styling will certainly divide audiences and will turn off some people, that's fine, go buy a base civic, but for those that love it, will really love it. That's one of the best attributes about this car, the design feels like it was a single vision, a design that is purposeful, bold and confident. There's a carbon fibre front splitter and rear diffuser, with matching side skirts, big flared guards, a hood scoop, vortex generators and it all works together not just for aesthetics, but to keep the car planted on the road in a straight line, but also lets it corner like it's on rails.

It's hard to talk about the exterior without talking about the interesting decision to have some active, but some fake vents on the car. There's probably a 50/50 mix between parts that are just for looks and half that actually work the air as it flows over the body. Probably the most egregious of these are the 2 large black panels in the rear bar that do absolutely nothing. It's almost a mirror of the ones on the front bar, although nobody could ever be looking at the front and the rear at the same time, so it does make you scratch your head a little.

Thankfully the one that matters, really works well. It's the opening in the front bar that feeds the intercooler with the necessary air to make that power. On the back, the most definitive design attribute is the triple exhaust tip.

Interior

Front the moment you sit in the Type R, you realise that this is a car built around the driver and perfectly matches a car designed to be driven. It's clear from the combination of so many different materials explains where a decent part of the budget was spent.

The seats are buckets and do everything you could ever want, it's comfortable, but importantly holds you in place, like seriously you do not move, even when applying the geforces in all directions. The consequence of this snug fit is that it won't suit larger people and accessibility wise, the sides of the bucket are difficult to get in and out of. The back is an often forgotten about area of seat design, but the Type R makes it a feature with a carbon finish that'll stand up rear-passengers misbehaving. While the seats are comfortable, they do lack the electronic adjustments found on other vehicles in this price bracket. If you're the only driver that won't be a problem, set and forget, but if this is to be a multi-driver vehicle, driver profiles are not on offer.

Everything is in reach of the driver and there's even a subtle red convenience light that fires down over the gear shifter, as if to say, go on, change to +R mode, shift down a gear, bury the right foot. That shifter is an incredibly short-throw short-shifter topped with a round, metal shift knob. It's a great combination that gives the driver confidence through a tight box, but being metal, may be prone to heat in the summer months. If you're married, you'll also be reminded of that each time with a ding as your ring connects with the metal.

The steering wheel is a great size, small and sporty and thick enough for larger hands, allowing you to feel connected to the road. That's largely thanks to the use of dual pinion adaptive electric power steering. While the car is only available as a manual, I would have enjoyed the option to have the modern flappy paddles as that will deliver a faster shift than the regular H-pattern.

If you do take the car to the track, you'll appreciate just how low the front seats sit, providing plenty of headroom for tall occupants, or more importantly, helmet space for when you take it to the track.

In the back, there's ISOfix mounts for those carrying baby seats, just remember to check the rear-view mirror before you decide to throw it into a roundabout at 60km/hr. For passengers in the rear, it's comfortable as long as you remember the leg room is still that of a medium-sized sedan.