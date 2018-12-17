Seeing the world

A robot’s ability to see and understand the world around it is incredibly important. Not only does it help to know what the edge of a table look like (for self preservation), but being able to understand the people in that environment brings robots and humans closer together than ever before. Vector uses a HD camera to see the world and through the use of computer vision, he can identify people, see and remember faces, and navigate his space without bumping into things.

Hearing the world

Hidden inside Vector is a powerful four-microphone array which enables him to hear in all directions, but importantly detect from which direction you are, giving the command. The algorithm to deduce this is pretty straight forward, when a voice is recognised to have given a command to Vector, whichever microphone detects the loudest volume is the direction in which you are positioned, relative to the robot.

By combining samples from multiple microphones, the detection doesn’t just take place on an axis of 4 directions, but is able to determine with some accuracy, which direction of the 360 available, you are located in. This is meaningful when you ask Vector to come to you.

For those that don’t understand the technology that powers an experience like this, it’s kind of a magical result, as if Vector knows you as a person and where you are relatively to each other, almost like a friend interacting with you.

Feeling the world

Among the array of sensors on-board, Vector has touch sensors built into his body, this enables him to determine when you touch him, you can pet him on the head and he’ll relax. An accelerometer also tracks motion when he’s being moved.

Thinking

Vector combines a processor capable of running a smartphone with cloud connectivity to create one powerful brain. It means he can process his environment, react as things unfold, and connect to the internet to answer questions and tell you the weather.

Communicating with humans

Vector has a unique voice made of hundreds of synthesized sounds to create a language all his own. When you ask Vector a question, he utilizes a custom text-to-speech voice to speak directly to you.

Self-charging

Vector knows when he’s running low on juice. When he needs power he’ll roll over to his charger all on his own (mobile phones and electric cars could learn a thing or two).

Software

If you ever get stuck for commands to feed Vector, you can always consult the mobile app. You can also get useful data from Vectors array of sensors as well as customise his eye colour.

Alexa Integration

While Vector is pretty handy to have around now, he’s about to get an upgrade to add Alexa support. This integration will give Vector the ability to receive Alexa voice requests, then using integrations like IFTTT could turn on your TV, turn off your lights, or open your garage door, all by asking Vector. This demonstrates the power of a connected robot and while most of our voice assistants in the home come in the form of a smart speaker, Vector is very different, as he’s mobile, making him far more versatile and easy to move between room. Triggered by the standard “Alexa” voice command, you’ll be able to: add items to your shopping list

set reminders

control smart home devices like lights, speakers, and thermostats and so much more WEATHER Often when you’re heading out for the day, or just planning what to wear around home, you’ll want to know the weather. If Vector is close buy, then you can simply ask him what the weather is in any city’s weather and he’ll not just tell you, but shows a cute weather-related image on his display. This is the kind of interaction with a robot that can help teach kids about their potential benefits. It’s simple, harmless and convenient.

TIMER

When you’re cooking, waiting for the washing, or tracking how long your kid can use the iPad, setting a timer is something we do frequently, sometimes multiple times a day. As long as Vector is around, you can do that easily, just ask Vector to set a timer and he’ll remind you when that time period is up. Again he confirms your countdown with a clock on his display.

TAKE A PHOTO

This is definitely one of my favourite features of Vector. You can ask him to take a photo, say cheese, and wait while he snaps it. This is particularly great when my daughter is playing with Vector as she doesn’t react like she does when we use a mobile phone to snap a photo. While the photos aren’t amazing quality, they are candid which is great. They’re available for download, through the Vector mobile app.

BLACKJACK

When you feel in the mood for a game, this robot is happy to play a game of blackjack. Playing the role of the blackjack dealer, Vector presents 2 cards to you and asks if you’d like a 3rd. You can sit or stay, but don’t go over 21 or you’ll bust! The cards you’re dealt are displayed on his cute little screen.

Much much more.

There’s so much more you can do with this little robot, just say, “Hey Vector” followed by, “I have a question,” and he’ll get to work on an answer. Thanks to a connection to the web, Vector is pretty knowledgeable and generally returns a useful answer.

Here is a sampling of the things you can ask him: