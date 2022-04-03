Review: Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera, eye tracking look-to-focus and 6K60p video

I had the chance to attend a couple of events during the time I had the Canon EOS R3 and these offered a great opportunity to put the camera to the test, alongside normal testing in the local area.

The first of these events was a stunt plane exhibition over Albury. This featured a demonstration by the Air Force Roulettes to support a Defence Force Recruiting Careers Expo. The 6 planes flying in formation, performing aerobatics maneuvers in the middle of the day, provided my first chance to get acquainted with the camera and its new autofocus system.

Shooting with the 100-500mm lens, I was hoping to capture some close up detail of the planes and that’s exactly what I got. As the planes rotated their bodies through the sky, the smoke trails followed close behind and the massive zoom lens enabled me to capture the action better than I could’ve hoped.

Not every single photo was in focus, that was me learning the camera, but from the more than 670 photos I snapped in the 15-20 minute performance, I was left with some amazing shots. As with every photoshoot of fast-moving, live objects, a little bit of work in post to enhance colour and cropping to center the subject matter, takes a good shot, to a great shot.

For the first shoot, I was really happy with the end result, although did struggle at times to use the eye-focusing technique. After going through all the menus that night, I realised I could calibrate the eye detection and from that point, it felt like it was a lot more accurate, so I’d definitely recommend you do this immediately when you get this camera.

Because the planes were moving at such speed, I also thought this would be a good opportunity to test the fps. While you’ll often read the spec sheet and see a growing number in the FPS column, what does that actually do for you?

In this context, with the planes rapidly changing their angles, light was reflected differently in fractions of a second. This means if you want to catch the light, just right (and reduce your work in post), then you can shoot at up to 30fps. With these bursts, you fire off the digital shutter to capture a bank of images and as you track the plane through the sky, you can see it twist and turn through the viewfinder.

When you review the photos later, you then have a bank of photos to select from, allowing you to pick the exact moment the plane was angled correctly, whether creating the perfect silhouette or exposing the full colours of the livery that runs the top of the wings through a banked turn.

If you do plan on using the rapid-fire, continuous shooting at high fps, then ensure you have plenty of storage available as each .CR3 raw file is as much as 30MB each. If you’re firing RAW+JPG, then add another 10MB per frame. If you leave your finger down for just a few seconds, you’re talking about a file size measured in Gigabytes.

The second event was a hot air balloon light show in Wangaratta. Staged in the afternoon and running into the evening, the event saw a series of hot air balloons inflated and boosted with flame in time with music, quite the spectacle.

This shoot featured two challenges, distance from the hot air balloons, and lighting changes over time, particularly once the sunset and the night sky was lit up by this spectacle.

An event like this, with a crowd of thousands, is always going to be bathed in safety protocols. This means the general public was positioned well back from the action, so again the zoom lens came into its own.

While many attempted to capture the action using their smartphones, even with the best zooms from the very latest flagships, there’s no doubt the 100-500mm lens from Canon offered optical zoom they could only dream of.

This means the proximity distance was negated and I could shoot closeups of the hot air balloons being filled as if I was standing right next to them.

When it comes to lighting, I did experiment with the camera modes and this is where a bit of personal preference comes into photography. Personally, I feel most at home with AP – Apture-priority where I set the aperture value and the camera automatically finds the right shutter speed to use. Keep in mind, I didn’t take a tripod, these were all handheld shots and I was delighted with the final result.

It’s a similar story to the first event, where off the camera you’re really happy and could share many photos immediately, but with a tiny bit of effort, you can take a great shot and make an amazing shot. Adjusting exposure and minor cropping was the two focuses in post for this event.

What was great about this shoot, is that the inflation of the hot air balloons took place over a long period of time, allowing me to explore, move through the crowd to different positions and try a couple of different lenses.

When positioned front on to the balloons, the zoom lens, even at 100mm was too tight, so switching to the RF 24-70mm was a great option. At F2.8 it was also fast, capturing a great amount of light in darkening conditions.

Overall the performance of this camera is amazing in terms of what it offers from the hardware from Canon and its up to your photography skills to extract the best from it.