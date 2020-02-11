Samsung Galaxy S20 Australian pricing. S20 Ultra is a 5.9″, 108MP, 5,000mAh monster phone that’ll cost you

February 12, 2020

Overnight, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices.

The range includes a S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, each with a 5G variant. It is somewhat of a strange decision not to just include 5G in all devices, but at a $100-$200 premium, that is understandable.

The phone’s flagship, the Ulra, features a massive 108MP camera, 100x hybrid zoom, a 5,000 mAh battery and a giant 5.9″ display. This is definitely setting a new benchmark for phones in 2020.

The S20’s can all shoot video in 8K quality, which of course Samsung hope you play back on one of their new 8K QLEDS. Given the 5G connection, Samsung are suggesting probably the best reason I’ve heard so far for the faster connection. Publishing your 8K videos, shot with this high-quality cameras will absolutely mean you’re dealing with some serious file sizes number in the many gigabytes.

With 5G you can share your 8K videos with the world faster, with Samsung partnering with YouTube to support a 8K upload directly from the phone.

The Australian pricing has been released and you’ll need to reach deep into that pocket for the Galaxy S20 range.

ModelMemoryColourSIMRRP
Galaxy S208GB + 128GBCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud PinkSingle SIM + eSIM$ 1,349
Galaxy S20 5G12GB + 128GBCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud PinkSingle SIM + eSIM$ 1,499
Galaxy S20+8GB + 128GBCosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, Cloud BlueSingle SIM + eSIM$ 1,499
Galaxy S20+ 5G12GB + 128GBCosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, Cloud BlueSingle SIM + eSIM$ 1,649
Galaxy S20+ 5G12GB + 512GBCosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, Cloud BlueSingle SIM + eSIM$ 1,899
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G12GB + 128GBCosmic Grey, Cosmic BlackSingle SIM + eSIM$ 1,999
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G16GB + 512GBCosmic Grey, Cosmic BlackSingle SIM + eSIM$ 2,249

