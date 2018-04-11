Tested by Cisco and Telstra, NBN Co’s new ICT channel helps business’ switch to NBN

If you’re an ICT professional, NBN Co want you to register for their new ICT channel. This channel aims to provide technology consultants and vendors with access critical information and support when helping businesses connect to the nbn access network.

Research (conducted by NBN Co) reveals almost 40% of small and medium businesses not yet on the NBN, plan to turn to an ICT professional to ensure a smooth transition and minimise technical complications when connecting services to the nbn access network.

To support the industry in addressing this challenge, the new channel provides ICT consultants with tailored information about the steps businesses need to take when connecting to the nbn access network as well as a suite of additional support services.

NBN Co has piloted the channel with Cisco distributor Westcon Comstor, IT support franchise Computer Troubleshooters Australia as well as phone and internet providers Telstra and Vocus to test the program before launch.

Ben Salmon, Executive General Manager of Business Sales and Marketing for NBN Co said:

“For some businesses, the thought of connecting services to the nbn access network can be daunting, particularly for those with critical applications such as phone lines, EFTPOS machines and video conferencing facilities. Our research shows us an increasing number of business owners are turning to local IT consultants and technology vendors to assist with the migration and increase awareness about the capabilities our wholesale products and services can deliver. While we work closely with phone and internet providers during the transition, this is this first time we have targeted the ICT industry at scale with dedicated training and resources to help them support their business clients. The launch of this new channel is a part of our commitment to improve the customer experience of businesses who connect to the nbn access network by collaborating with industry to improve processes around the connection, migration and delivery of service.”

Michael Dowling, National Manager for Computer Troubleshooters said,

“We support NBN Co on the development of this new channel, which will help to prepare our local partnering franchises to migrate them to the new network. We have seen almost 70% of our franchisees register to the ICT program during the pilot and we are confident this new support service will enable them to provide a smooth migration with minimal downtime for businesses coming on to the nbn access network.”

Phil Cameron, Managing Director at Westcon Comstor said,

“Weston Comstor’s participation in NBN Co’s ICT channel program has helped us identify significant benefits partners can offer business customers moving services to the nbn access network and sees our partner network better positioned to integrate solutions and service clients far more effectively into the foreseeable future. Partners that have participated in the program will also be able to assist their customers to take advantage of a once in a generation business transformation with solutions connected via the nbn access network.”

NBN Co’s ICT channel aims to provide the industry with:

