Tony Hawk is back, this time in 4K

Most of us probably had some exposure to Tony Hawk video games. Available on plenty of different platforms over decades, his skating games rode the wage of innovation in the video game industry.

As the graphics capabilities of the game consoles increased, so did the visual fidelity in which we experienced Tony Hawk.

Personally, I loved the challenge of the game in linking together outrageous combinations, but also just exploring the worlds which were visually interesting on their own.

Now in 2020, the old classics are back, but delivered in a very modern 4K quality.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will blend all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and 2000’s with new, beautifully recreated levels. This faithful remaster will also include blockbuster songs from the original franchise.

To celebrate the reveal, Activision has teamed up with @JablinskiGames on YouTube starting today to provide the world’s first look at gameplay from the iconic Warehouse level. Fans can watch as Jack Black and Tony Hawk offer hilarious commentary and banter while playing the level together.

Dropping in on 4 September, 2020, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will return remastered in one awesome package for PlayStation 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro, the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X, and on PC through the Epic platform.