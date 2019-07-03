World’s Fastest Gamer season 2 races to $1Mil in prizes as eSports grows up

Think eSports is a joke? Think again, there’s now a million dollars on the line with the second season of World’s Fastest Gamer.

Ten of the fastest esports racers on the planet to battle it out to win a year racing for real at some of the world’s most iconic circuits with leading race team, R-Motorsport, a strategic partner of Aston Martin.



The winner will become a professional driver and race Aston Martins with R-Motorsport at iconic circuits such as Monza, Paul Ricard, Brands Hatch, Nurburgring, and in the Spa-Francorchamps and Daytona 24 hours.



Eight of the finalists have been selected from the biggest esports racing championships of 2019. A further two will be decided through wild card qualifiers held in the coming weeks, one in association with Gear.Club exclusively on mobile, the other online with rFactor 2.

The finalists will undergo a rigorous selection process in the UK, asked to show both their gaming abilities and their on-track potential. The six fastest gamers will fly to R-Motorsport’s’ impressive HQ in St Gallen, Switzerland, where six will become two through an intensive four-day set of challenges. The final two gamers will then face an on-track shoot out in front of huge crowds at the 2019 DTM finale at Hockenheim, Germany.



At each step of the final, head judge Juan-Pablo Montoya, alongside season one winner Rudy Van Buren, will decide who has what it takes to go on to try and claim the prize worth in excess of $1 Million.

“I have raced online for several years and use simulators to this day to stay sharp,” Montoya said. “I know that there is huge talent in the virtual world because I was regularly beaten by gamers when I raced against them! I know the skills between real and virtual are completely transferable, so my job on WFG is to make sure these gamers are hungry and perform under the pressure I intend to put them under.” Two-time Indy 500 winner, Monaco Formula One Grand Prix winner and three-time Daytona 24 hours winner, Juan-Pablo Montoya

In the first season, Van Buren won a contract to be an F1 simulator driver. His story was watched by millions online and reached 400 million households with broadcasters such as ESPN, CNBC, Sky and Fox showing the four-part TV reality series to its gaming and motorsport audiences to significant acclaim.

Founder of World’s Fastest Gamer, Darren Cox, Millennial Esports Corp President, Darren Cox believes the World’s Fastest Gamer competition has the potential to unearth new motorsport talent – a driver who without the competition would never have had the opportunity to compete at this level.