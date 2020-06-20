You can buy a day in Ferrari’s F1 Simulator

If you’re a racing driver, or avid eSports racer, then this may be the dream opportunity. That image above is the insane Ferrari racing simulator, the rig features a full motion driven by massive hydrolic arms that move the entire room around, with the driver strapped into a racing sim, with your view completely enveloped by displays.

The #RaceAgainstCovid auction is something the FIA put together to raise funds and show the motorsport community’s support for the fight against COVID-19.

The bidding has been open on RM Sotheby’s site since the 15th of June and closes on the 22nd. That means you’ve got just 2 days to search under the couch cushions and get your bids in.

While there are plenty of clothing from major F1 events on offer and even a development model of a Lamborghini Huracan, easily the most interesting in my opinion, is a day with Scuderia Ferrari, in their F1 simulator.

Formula 1 simulators are usually kept top-secret, as they could provide information regarded as a competitive advantage. For this reason, if you did manage to win the top bid, it’s likely you’d be sworn to secrecy and sign away your first-born at the door.

The full prize detail is:

The winning bidder of this lot will get an incredible opportunity to spend a day in Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 simulator at their headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The day will start promptly at 9am with a welcome briefing and a driver fitness check, including a medical check. The winning bidder will be allowed three, 30-minute sessions in the simulator, which is used by Scuderia Ferrari for Formula 1 car development and race weekend support. Each session will be followed by a 30-minute debrief with race engineers, and photos of the experience will be provided. Please note, the winning bidder will have to organize their own travel and boarding arrangements.

The current bid on Lot Number 132, is £1,850 which is just $3,342.77 in Aussie dollars. There’s currently 17 bids and no reserve, so expect that number to grow a big over the next 2 days and 4 hours remaining.

Naturally there’s the whole issue of actually getting to Italy, both in terms of the price of flights, but the bigger issue is the current Covid restriction eliminating international flights. There is no expiration listed, so it’s likely they’ll understand the day may not happen in 2020.

It would be quite something to sit in the same seat as Sebastian Vettel or Charles Leclerc.

If you’re interesting on more in on Ferrari Simulator day, then head to RMSouthbys website, or check out the full list of auction items available.