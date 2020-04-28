Zoom selects Oracle Cloud to host its 300M DAU and 7 petabytes of data per day

There’s no doubt Zoom’s growth story is an impressive one, with 10 million daily active users in 2019, that exploded to 300 million in the first few months of 2020.

This growth in users was largely due to the Coronavirus lock downs around the world. Zoom had one of the easiest platforms to on-board new users, but that simplicity came with security issues and produced the new phenomenon of Zoombombing.

The company has publicly declared they’re changing focus from growth, to security of the platform. In recent weeks we’ve already seen significant changes to the defaults for new meetings, largely putting an end to unauthorised access.

Another huge part of carrying 300 million active users (and beyond) is the infrastructure that online video calls are running on. Today Zoom have announced they have selected Oracle Cloud to house its core online meeting service.

“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity. We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support.” said Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan.

This is a big win for Oracle as much of the industry is being eaten by Microsoft’s Azure Cloud platform. OCI has infrastructure across the globe, including 2 datacenters in Australia, located at Sydney and Melbourne.

Zoom selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its advantages in performance, scalability, reliability and superior cloud security. Within hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants.

After achieving full production, Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure will help Zoom scale to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry.

“Video communication has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation. We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world.” Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

Oracle is uniquely positioned to enable Zoom’s rapid expansion and innovative video communications platform, due to its network architecture, capacity and data center locations.

Already, Zoom is transferring upwards of 7 petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video. Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, combined with expertise in security, will support Zoom in delivering an enterprise-ready video communications experience.