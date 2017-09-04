A boat load of new Honda Civic Type Rs arrive in Australia

Honda’s new Civic Type R has officially arrived in Australia, over the weekend, unloading at the Port of Melbourne’s Webb Dock facility. The aggressively styled, power house officially marks the return of the Type R to Australian shores and will be on sale next month.

The boat was filled with around 60 customer cars that will soon be on their way to Honda dealerships across Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory, before being delivered to their new owners.

More shipments of the all-new Honda Civic Type R will arrive over the coming weeks, with more than 400 vehicles scheduled to arrive before the end of the year to satisfy the significant early demand for the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap-record holder.

Honda Australia Director, Mr. Stephen Collins said,

The ultimate in Civic performance and a direct manifestation of Honda’s racing spirit, experience and heritage, the Type R stands as a banner of Honda’s commitment to creating products that put customers – and enthusiasts – at the centre of everything it does. Since the Civic Type R prototype was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show last year, the anticipation surrounding Honda’s next-generation high-performance hot hatch has continued to build, so it’s incredibly exciting to have the first cars here now and it won’t be long until we’ll start to see them out on the road. The arrival of the all-new Civic Type R is the culmination of 18 months of intense new product activity for Honda Australia that has seen our entire line-up of vehicles either refreshed, updated or all-new models introduced to market.

The all-new Honda Civic Type R will offer customers an unrivalled combination of everyday useability and track-honed dynamism. Powered by a 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine producing 228 kW of power and 400 Nm peak torque, and mated to a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching function, the Type R has been tuned to deliver flexible and exhilarating performance.

The move to one global platform for all models in the tenth-generation Civic line-up paved the way for the return of the Civic Type R to Australia. Globally, this is the fifth-generation of the legendary Civic Type R – the original Civic Type R was launched as a Japan-only model in 1997, while only the second and third generation models were previously available in Australia.

Engineered from the ground up to deliver the most rewarding driving experience in the hot hatch segment – both on road and on the race track – the Civic Type R retains the heritage of Honda’s high performance hatchback bloodline, combining expertly-tuned front-wheel drive chassis dynamics with aggressive design and finely-honed aerodynamics.

The new Honda Civic Type R will be available in a single feature-packed specification, offering a compelling mix of performance and equipment, priced at $50,990*.

Standard equipment for Australia includes adaptive dampers with three driving modes, Brembo brake package, 20-inch alloy wheels, the full Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assist technologies, plus class-leading interior space.

“The all-new Civic Type R showcases the very best that Honda can produce in a front-wheel drive performance car.”