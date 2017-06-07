Foxtel Now replaces Foxtel Play, now starts just $10pm

If you’ve considered getting Foxtel in the past, you were likely scared off by the steep entry cost. Thankfully that’s all changed with Foxtel rebranding their internet-delivered service, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go, no into a single combined brand of Foxtel Now. While there’s a new name and a new logo, the biggest change comes in the form of pricing.

You can now get started for as little as $10 per month. Now for the detail. Starter packs available are:

Lifestyle pack – $10pm

Pop pack – $15pm

Drama pack – $15pm

Docos pack – $10pm

Kids pack – $10pm

After selecting one of these starter packs, you can then customise your service by adding a premium pack.

Movies pack – $20pm

Sport pack – $29pm

There are also discounts if you bundle a couple of packs together. If you want everything, the most you’ll pay is $104 per month.

This is Foxtel growing the pie, by making Foxtel more affordable, more people will get it. Chances are, most people will start with the Starter pack, the add a premium pack, but given there’s no expensive or timely satellite installation on your roof, its simple to get up and running in minutes.

This brings us to the differences between full Foxtel and Foxtel Now. In my mind Foxtel Now is the better service, the modern and future-looking service. Sure you don’t get an iQ3 for recordings, the on-demand offerings allow you to watch shows you missed live, anytime you want, without the hassle. That said, I do wish the ‘trending’ section was added to Now and there’s definitely potential for a social ‘what your friends are watching’ Netflix type section to the show guide.

In terms of device support, Foxtel’s done a great job of getting the content everywhere. There’s mobile and tablet support for iOS and Android, PC and Mac support (really hoping we can move beyond Silverlight soon), Chromecast, Telstra TV and Smart TVs.

The apps still say Foxtel Play today, but the updates will come over the following weeks and months, but when you launch the app, the new Foxtel Now service will load.

In terms of quality, that depends on the device you use. Telstra TV is actually a great way to get the streaming service in HD (select channels). This HD support will expand as the apps get updated over time. For those watching, movies or sports, this will be a particularly welcome addition.

You can head over to foxtel.com.au/now/ to check it out or signup now.