Google are aggregating job adverts, just search ‘Jobs near me’

If you’re looking for a job, there’s actually a stupid amount of job boards to look through. Google is using their core competency of data aggregation and overlaying a job search feature that pulls results from the likes of Facebook, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster and many others. As a user the job is made simple by simply searching ‘Jobs near me’ assuming you aren’t moving for employment.

The jobs in your location are displayed as search results, of which you can then filtered based on category, title, type (full time/part time), date posted and more. Because Google already knows a fair bit about you (like your home address), if can calculate the potential commute for a job, pretty smart right. This leverages their investment in Maps, performing a call to their own API and taking the route length parameter, which is after all often a key determiner of whether you go for a position or not.

The job search can be tricky. We’ve teamed up with job sites and organizations to help make it a bit easier, right in Search.

You may wonder why job sites would allow Google to overlay their service with search, but given they’re simply providing a link through to the service, at least for now, their not competing. Services like LinkedIn are also more likely to have more job-specific data about you, like your education and employment history. With the ‘Apply with LinkedIn’ button, it can pre-fill application forms, increasing the number of jobs you could apple for.

Nobody wants to have to re-run searches each day, so Google offers the ability to turn on alerts for jobs that meet your criteria, so if a new one is added, you’ll be first to know about it.

The service is being rolled out, so try again soon.