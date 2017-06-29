Google Maps goes real-time for public transport data in NSW

Google’s Transit Product Lead, Cayden Meyer has just announced they’re updating Google Maps with real time data in New South Wales for those commuters using buses, trains and ferries. To achieve the Google Transit data, has partnered with Transport New South Wales to add real-time information about routes and schedules across the region on Google Maps – for the first time in Australia.

Google Transit is a feature of Google Maps designed to help you plan your public transport trips quickly and easily. To use the feature, just search your destination in Google Maps and you’ll be presented with public transport options from your current location.

Available on Google Maps for Android and iPhone as well as the Web, Google Transit uses the latest version of Google Maps and allows for a quick comparison of the fastest route available, importantly dynamically updated to reflect congestion issues.

If you live in New South Wales, particularly Sydney and would like to find out when the next bus, train or ferry is arriving or directions to somewhere using public transport using Google Maps should follow these three simple steps:

Open Google Maps apps on your Android device or iPhone

Enter your destination and click the “get directions” icon. If it’s not already selected tap the “transit” icon (the little tram) to view times, bus/train numbers, routes and more

You can change the destination by selecting a different end point at the top of the screen

Google Maps is big business globally, providing more than 1 billion kilometers of transit results every day and has schedules for more than 3 million public transit stops worldwide. While NSW is the latest addition, Google Transit is already available for hundreds of cities across dozens of countries, with new partners joining all the time.