Sandisk Extreme Pro USB 3.1 transfers 1,000 photos in under 25 seconds

USB Thumbdrives are prolific, but SanDisk’s latest one is bloody fast. As we create higher quality content with our devices (commonly 4K video) the size of those files are substantial. Transferring that data between devices can take a long time using traditional USB speeds. Thankfully the latest USB 3.1 from SanDisk offers an impressive 420MB/s read and 380MB/s write speeds.
This means you can transfer a full length 4K movie (one you’ve created yourself obviously, not from Hollywood) in less than 15 seconds or 1000 photos in less than 25 seconds. While many of us have moved to cloud storage to move files between machines and between people, there are still many times wehre the sneakernet of a USB drive can be more convenient.
The flash drive is constructed of an elegant and durable aluminium metal casing to help protect your valuable data. For added file security, the storage solution includes the SanDisk SecureAccess Software which offers 128-bit file encryption and password protection. Alternatively you can always use Microsoft’s BitLocker technology to encrypt the drive.
The drive comes in 2 sizes, either 128 GB or 256 GB and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Pricing and availability
You can grab the SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive from Harvey Norman, Wireless 1 and PC Byte. It’ll cost you $179.95 for the 128GB model and $299.95 for the 256GB edition.