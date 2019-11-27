Black Friday: Sneak peak at Amazon.com.au deals

Amazon Australia has released their annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. This year’s shopping events will offer customers new deals all day, every day, with thousands of amazing deals across every category and even better Deals of the Day.

Customers can take advantage of select one-time-only, amazing deals from much-loved brands across electronics, home, gaming, toys and more, at epic prices. These deals are expected to be snapped up quickly, with new one-time-only deals launching throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events.

Prime members have access to free delivery in as fast as two days on Prime eligible orders, will be able to access some deals exclusively and can access Lightning deals 30 minutes ahead of time.

Black Friday shopping event runs from 12.00am AEDT, Friday 29 November through to 11.59pm AEDT, Sunday, 1 December.

Australians will also have early access to Black Friday Countdown deals direct from the U.S. through the Amazon.com.au Global Store from 7pm AEDT, Thursday 28 November.

Cyber Monday shopping event runs from 12.00am AEDT, Monday, 2 December through to 11.59pm AEDT, Monday, 2 December.

“Australians loved our first local Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events last year, and we’re excited to bring them even more deals for this year’s holiday season, all with the great value, convenience and fast shipping options that Amazon.com.au offers. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event gives customers the chance to get great deals on presents ahead of the holiday season, stock up on household essentials, prepare for the summer holidays or treat themselves by buying something from their own Wishlist.” Matt Furlong, Country Manager of Amazon Australia

Below is a sneak peek at some of the deals that customers will have access to in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events:

Amazon Devices

Great savings across Amazon Devices including $50 off the Kindle Paperwhite, $20 off Fire TV Stick and large discounts our bestselling Echo devices

Fashion

Great savings on fashion brands including Nike, Calvin Klein, Bonds and Adidas

Epic deals of up to 40% on luggage on Samsonite, Antler and Delsey

Electronics

Save on select Samsung smartphones

Save up to 25% on select laptops from Lenovo, ASUS and Acer

Save on gaming gear from Corsair and Razer

Toys

Great savings on toys up to 35% on brands including Barbie, select NERF toys and more

Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings

Up to 50% off select Thermos products

Up to 25% Sunbeam kitchen appliances

Garden

Up to 25% off select Intex inflatable pool products

Video & Books

Epic savings across Sony PS4 consoles and games

Save up to 55% on RRP on Best Summer Reads

Pets

Epic savings on pet food from Supercoat, Greenies, Fancy Feast and more

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 40% on select Coleman camping gear

Beauty

Huge savings on cosmetics from Rimmel London, Maybelline, Revlon and more

Save big on skincare from L’Oréal Paris, NIVEA, Dove and more

Health and Personal Care

Save on personal care appliances from Philips, Remington, Foreo and more

Save on oral care appliances from Oral-B, Philips and more

Small Businesses on Amazon Launchpad (Products from startups and entrepreneurs)

Save at least 20% off Aussie startups brands – Soda Shades, HuskeeCup, Lyres Non Alcoholic Spirts Co, Huski Wine Cooler, Marlowe Skincare

Baby

• Big savings on baby products from Tommee Tippee, Maxi Cosi, Baby Jogger and more

With Amazon Prime, members have access to free delivery in as fast as two days on Prime eligible orders. Customers who do not have Prime can enjoy free delivery on orders above $39 when shipped by Amazon AU. A one-day delivery service is available in select areas across Australia.

Prime members can also get free international expedited shipping on all Prime-eligible products from the US through Amazon Global Store on amazon.com.au. This promotion is valid for a limited time only. T&Cs can be viewed here.

Everyone can try Prime and enjoy all of the benefits by signing up for a free 30-day trial (and then $6.99 per month) at www.amazon.com.au/prime.

Tips for shopping

To make the most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events, here are some useful tips for Australian customers shopping the sales:

The Amazon App

Download the Amazon app (Android / Apple) to keep an eye on deals. Customers can go to “Today’s Deals” and then “Upcoming” to see all the Black Friday deals before they go live. If a customer is interested in a deal, they can “Watch this Deal” to keep track of the deals they want to make the most of when the sale has officially started for that item. Enable push notifications on the Amazon App to never miss a deal during the sale.

The types of deals

With tens of thousands of items for sale throughout the Event it makes sense to understand some of the types of deals available.

Lightning Deals are promotions that appear for a limited time only and are while stocks last, so customers need to be quick to snap them up. Lightning Deals are available until either the promotion period for the deal expires or all the available promotional discounts are claimed. Customers will be limited to one purchase per Lightning Deal, to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the great savings available.

are promotions that appear for a limited time only and are while stocks last, so customers need to be quick to snap them up. Lightning Deals are available until either the promotion period for the deal expires or all the available promotional discounts are claimed. Customers will be limited to one purchase per Lightning Deal, to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the great savings available. Deals of the Days are 24hr deals (or while stocks last) that feature deep discounts on popular products. Customers can also access US Deals of the Days directly through our Global store offering on amazon.com.au, with free shipping for Prime members.

are 24hr deals (or while stocks last) that feature deep discounts on popular products. Customers can also access US Deals of the Days directly through our Global store offering on amazon.com.au, with free shipping for Prime members. Best Deals are deals collected from across Amazon.com.au – when the deal features a single discounted item, you can purchase it from the Deals page by clicking the “Add to cart” button.

Waitlist

If a lightning deal sells out there is the option to click the “Join Waitlist” button on the product page to receive a notification if more stock is released.

Become a Prime Member – Prime members have access to free delivery in as fast as two days on Prime eligible orders, will be able to access some deals exclusively and can access Lightning deals 30 minutes ahead of time. Australians can join Prime for only $6.99 a month, or if eligible, start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com.au/prime.

Upcoming Deals – Keep an eye out for upcoming Lightning Deals that will be live throughout the event. These will be visible on the event page with the scheduled live time, but only available for a limited time and whilst stocks last.