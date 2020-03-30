BP Supercars All Stars Eseries to be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo, Ten Play, Twitch and Facebook

As a motorsport fan, life’s rough right now. Normally this time of the year, we’d be in the heat of the Supercars, Formula 1 and other motorsport categories. Thanks to coronavirus, everything is on hold.

Supercars are now turning to a sim racing to keep fans engaged and to keep driver’s skills sharp.

Overnight, Supercars has announced the official fuel supplier of the category, BP, has today signed on as the title sponsor of the upcoming All Stars Eseries.



The 10-round series featuring all 25 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drivers will begin Wednesday April 8th. Obeying the social distancing rules, drivers will be logging on from home to race their virtual Ford Mustangs and Holden ZB Commodores at the world’s top circuits, using the leading provider of realistic online racing simulations, iRacing.

While this will be exciting to watch, it does surface the problem of having only limited Australian tracks laser scanned. This means we can’t have an accurate representation of the Australian season which hopefully gets addressed on the other side of coronavirus.

Adam Arnold, General Manager – Marketing & Innovation, BP Australia, said this additional backing for the BP Supercars All Star Eseries continues the company’s support through a difficult period.

“This Eseries, featuring Championship drivers is a great offering for Supercars fans to still connect with drivers and teams, whilst still respecting all the very important social distancing measures that have been put in place to keep us all safe,”



“We are proud to add to our significant partnership with Supercars, to help bring some entertainment and positivity to everyone during this time.” Adam Arnold, General Manager – Marketing & Innovation, BP Australia

Fans from around the world will be able to watch their favourite Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drivers do battle in the upcoming Supercars All Stars Eseries.

In Australia, fans can watch the 10-week series from 8 April, live from 7pm – 9pm Sydney time each Wednesday night on:

Fox Sports 506

Kayo

TEN Play

Sky Sports (New Zealand)

Kayo and TEN Play will also have full races available to watch on-demand via their streaming services after each event.

Online the event will be broadcast internationally via:

Supercars Twitch Channel

Supercars Facebook page

Supercars Teams Pages

Supercars has today released images of the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, Team Sydney and Penrite Racing liveries the drivers will be racing in the opening round.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said it was great to have BP’s support at this time with the shift into E-Series.

“After partnering with Supercars as our official fuel supplier this year we are excited to now extend our successful collaboration with BP further into the esports world.” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo, TEN Play, Supercars’ digital channels and Twitch over 10-weeks from Wednesday, April 8.



It will run prior to the third installment of the Supercars Eseries competition using sim-racing experts, which will begin later this year.

