Car Subscription service Carly scores $2.2M investment to drive adoption across Australia

Australia’s most experienced car subscription service Carly has today signed a major deal with SG Fleet Limited, one of Australia’s leading specialist providers of fleet management, vehicle leasing and salary packaging services.

SG Fleet has a presence across Australia, as well as in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. The company employs over 700 staff and has approximately 140,000 vehicles under management.

The deal, which sees SG Fleet invest a total of A$2.2m in Carly, also includes a commitment to supply Carly with an initial 100 vehicles, with additional vehicles to follow to meet any increasing demand.

Carly and SG Fleet will work together to further accelerate the growth of Carly’s consumer demand channels for car subscription and leverage SG Fleet’s significant experience and relationships in the business and government markets to realise the substantial opportunity in this area.

“This is a new age for car ownership in Australia. Car finance is harder to obtain and banks are cracking down on lending. As a nation, we’re moving to more flexible arrangements to suit lifestyle and personal circumstances. When faced with changing market conditions, those that succeed and thrive are always the leaders who innovate and seize the opportunities that these changes bring. Following recent agreements with Hyundai, Turners Automotive Group and Suttons Motors, SG Fleet joining us as a strategic partner is further validation of Carly’s leading role in this rapidly changing industry. Our vision for car subscription is to offer the flexibility to change your subscription to suit changes in your life or business requirements. Together with SG Fleet, we’ll meet the needs of both consumers and business customers who can benefit from car subscription”. Business customers are a particular focus area for us. In combination with their permanent fleets, many businesses find themselves encountering differing levels of additional demand throughout the year, and would benefit from a vehicle access model that has predictable costs and can scale up and down according to their needs. We look forward to working with SG Fleet to rapidly expand our presence in this market segment, pioneering business car subscription in Australia.” Carly CEO Chris Noone.

Investing and working with Carly enables SG Fleet to continue to focus on its global business of fleet management and leasing, while adding exposure to the growth potential of Carly in the vehicle subscription market and offering vehicle subscription services to its existing substantial customer base.