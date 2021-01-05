Chargefox opens 19th EV charging location with 350kW chargers in Cooma, NSW

If you’re considering buying an EV, then you’ll be keen to understand where you can charge your vehicle. While most charging will occur at home, overnight, there’s a growing network of fast chargers that help you get around Australia on road trips and holidays.

The latest charging site is located in Cooma, at the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre, Yulin Avenue, Cooma, NSW, 2630.

The Chargefox site features 2x 350kW capable Tritium Veefil PK chargers, each with a single CCS2 plug. Chargefox Cooma also features a Tritium Veefil RT 50kW charger with both CCS2 and CHAdeMO plugs. At an average of 20kWh/100km, the 350kW chargers can deliver up to 450km of range in 15 minutes.

The site is equipped with both CHAdeMO and CCS2 plug types, making them suitable for all current and future DC-capable EVs, including Tesla (some older models may require an adapter).

Chargefox has multiple partnerships with car manufacturers that means many Australians could charge on the Chargefox network for free for the first few years of ownership. Those that have to pay will pay around half and one third the cost of petrol at a rate of $0.40c/kW.

The freely-available Chargefox app also helps users easily find, use and pay for charging across hundreds of stations in Australia and New Zealand.

Chargefox is Australia’s largest and fastest-growing public electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has expanded with the opening of their 19th ultra-rapid charging station, this time in Cooma, NSW.

The location in Cooma opens up tourist areas south of Canberra, including the Jindabyne snowfields region and popular coastal towns such as Eden. Locals and tourists alike travelling between Adelaide and Sydney now have access to this world-class technology, delivering up to 400km of range in only 15 minutes and backed up by 100% renewable energy.

“We’re starting to see some significant environmental milestones as we continue to expand our network across Australia. In December alone, usage across our network reduced carbon emissions by 91 tonnes, avoiding the equivalent of 50,000 kilos of coal-burning. Chargefox Cooma is one of 3 new ultra-rapid sites we are opening this summer. The network already allows easy travel between Adelaide and Sydney, and now we’re building out those critical branches of the map.” Marty Andrews, CEO of Chargefox

Chargefox Cooma, and others in NSW, were built with investment from NRMA and the other motoring clubs via the Australian Motoring Services (AMS).

NRMA General Manager Ops and Motoring, Dan Maranhao, said these new chargers are an important milestone for Chargefox and NRMA Members and will help drive the future of mobility while contributing to the local tourism economies that need our help more than ever.

“Our commitment to building an electric vehicle fast charging network that connects all of NSW has never been more important. We are ensuring the infrastructure is there to support the Great Australian Road trip for generations to come as we make the transition to electric vehicles.”

It has been a big year for Chargefox, the company now has partnerships with most of the major car manufacturers including Volvo, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Jaguar and Audi.

“Major car manufacturers globally are setting deadlines for when they will cease production of petrol cars. Our network of charging infrastructure, combined with our partnerships to offer free and discounted charging to drivers of select EV models, is helping move Australia towards a cleaner future” Marty Andrews, CEO of Chargefox

Chargefox has received Government funding as part of ARENA’s Advancing Renewables Program to assist in the build of publicly available infrastructure.

If you already own an EV and live anywhere near Cooma, this would be a great new destination to go visit (Covid permitting). Located at the rear of the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre & Cafe on the Monaro Highway, Cooma.

As their vehicles charge, visitors can experience a flyover of the Snowy Scheme in the state-of-the-art immersive theatre, enjoy a barista-made coffee and light refreshments and explore the interpretive area, which includes information about the Snowy 2.0 project and a three-metre model of a tunnel boring machine.