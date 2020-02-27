Customer Experience giants InMoment and MaritzCX Join forces

InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner (left), MD of MaritzCX David Blakers (right)

This week, two of the biggest companies in the customer experience space, have announced they’re joining forces. InMoment and MaritzCX.

The combined company will immediately support over 2,000 leading brands with a global team of 1,500 employees located in 20 offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

While you may not have heard of these two companies, they certainly work with many brands you are familiar with. Clients of MaritzCX work with Foxtel, Origin Energy, Dell and BMW to name a few.

Understanding and optimising the customer experience may sound like a quick survey to your customers and you’re all sorted. In reality, for companies to understand what experiences will drive user behaviour and delight customers, is sophisticated and evolved. CX requires data scientists and analytics platforms to compete and beat the competition.

“In this world of rising consumer expectations, it is imperative for businesses to have an experience program that can continuously monitor, understand, analyse, and improve the total customer experience with true agility. We are bringing together two world-class companies that will deliver a truly unique value to our clients in their ongoing quest to win over customers. I couldn’t be more excited about our future as we bring together these two amazing companies to redefine ‘what’s possible’ in our industry–meeting clients where they are today and innovating together to create the future.” InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner.

Solidifies Leadership Positions in Retail, Hospitality, Automotive and Financial Services

The combined company, backed by Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm, serves an impressive list of clients that includes over 50% of Fortune 500 companies; 90% of the world’s automotive companies; eight out of 10 of the leading banks; four of the top five Australian insurers; nearly 20% of the top 50 retailers and 40% of the top hospitality companies.

“As the CX industry evolves, delivering high-impact programs as an integral component of business strategy becomes the competitive differentiator for growing companies in the region. We are excited to combine the award-winning MaritzCX partnership and customer success model with InMoment’s industry-leading experience intelligence platform to create a truly unique solution to evolve our client’s CX capability. This ground-breaking offering will enable our clients to easily identify actionable insights, design and create better customer experiences, increase program engagement and demonstrate tangible value back to the business.” MaritzCX Managing Director for APAC, David Blakers added,

Clients of both companies will have access to enhanced technical functionality while maintaining continuity with existing programs–protecting and future-proofing their investment.

“Winning companies in any industry are those with access to the right customer knowledge, at the right time, that drives the right action to fundamentally improve the delivered customer experience. However, that’s all easier said than done. Companies can often underestimate just how challenging it is to knit all the systems together in a way that creates tangible value to consumers while also delivering economic value to the enterprise. The only way to ‘crack-the-code’ is to marry talented domain experts with leading-edge technology to create tailored systems that can deliver on the bigger vision. You need both sides of the equation–and that is exactly what we are getting by bringing these two companies together.” John Lewis, executive chairman of InMoment, Madison Dearborn Partners executive partner and former global president of Nielsen.

Andrew Joiner will lead the combined organisation as CEO, and John Lewis will continue to chair the Board of Directors. Leadership from both organisations is represented on the combined leadership team. It is expected MaritzCX will operate as MaritzCX, an InMoment company, for a period of time.

The transaction is expected to close in early March 2020.