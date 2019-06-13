D-Link’s latest two surveillance cameras offer high-res sensors to catch everything

D-Link has launched a couple of new cameras in its Vigilance surveillance

portfolio. The DCS-4705E is a 5-Megapixel Outdoor Mini Bullet Camera, and the DCS-4605EV is a 5-Megapixel Outdoor Dome Camera.

The two cameras have been designed with robustness and durability in mind and are able to withstand a range of adverse conditions. Encased in an IP66 waterproof housing, the cameras can withstand the harsh Australian environment which frequently includes high levels of rain and dust as well as temperatures ranging -30⁰C to +50°C.

The DCS-4605EV dome camera even uses a IK10 vandal-proof housing makes it ideal for environments where there is the potential for the camera being damaged or tampered with.

Both the DCS-4705E Mini Bullet camera and the DCS-4605EV Dome camera are perfect for a wide range of outdoor and indoor environments such as carparks, entrances to buildings or pathways. Both cameras include PoE support allowing for placement in a variety of locations without the need for additional power cabling or sockets.

Armed with 5-megapixel image sensors, the cameras support resolutions up to 2560 x 1920, which will ensure that faces and number plates will be readable, should the worst happen.

Being a mid-2019 release, these support the latest H.265 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard, maximising network bandwidth for enhanced quality. D-link have also included 3D noise reduction (3DNR) and wide dynamic range (WDR) to cater for challenging lighting conditions.

Thanks to IR LEDs and the automatic IR-Cut filter the cameras are effective in all lighting environments from complete darkness to areas with high levels of contrast.

D-Link’s DCS-4705E 5-Megapixel Outdoor Mini Bullet Camera technical specifications:

• 1/2.5” 5-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

• Up to 2560 x 1920 resolution

• Up to 30 metre IR night vision

• Angle of view (4:3):(H) 90°, (V) 50°, (D) 104°

• IP66-compliant weatherproof housing

• WDR and 3DNR support

• H.265, H.264, and MJPEG codec support

• PoE support

• Product dimensions: Ø 59 x 164.7 mm

D-Link’s DCS-4605EV 5-Megapixel Outdoor Dome Camera technical specifications:

1/2.9” 5-megapixel progressive CMOS sensor

Up to 2560 x 1920 resolution

Up to 20 metre IR night vision

Angle of view (4:3):(H) 87°, (V) 65°, (D) 110°

IP66-compliant weatherproof housing

IK10 vandal-proof housing

WDR and 3DNR support

H.265, H.264, and MJPEG codec support

PoE support

MicroSD card slot for onboard recording

Product dimensions: Ø 99 x 64.7 mm

Availability

The DCS-4705E and the DCS-4605EV are available now in Australia at dlink.com.au and in New Zealand at www.dlink.co.nz and at all authorised D-Link Partners in both countries.

The DCS-4705E has an RRP of A$459.95, while the DCS-4605EV has an RRP of A$459.95.