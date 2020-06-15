DJI drones up to $300 off with some great EOFY sales

I don’t have a horse like this bloke, but if I did, I’d probably want to capture myself riding it through a fast-flowing river crossing with snow capped mountains...
Posted by on June 15, 2020

I don’t have a horse like this bloke, but if I did, I’d probably want to capture myself riding it through a fast-flowing river crossing with snow capped mountains in the background. If I had a drone, I could.

With the EOFY fast approaching, you may be planning on how you can spend your tax return before you get it. First of all, that’s a terrible idea, second of all, if that’s you, then read on.

We all know DJI leads the world in drone technology, and a drone is one of those things you wish you had, but probably aren’t sure about how much use you’d get out of it.

If, let’s say a drone was to be cheaper than it usually is, then it’d definitely help get you over the line on buying one.

Thankfully DJI has announced discounts on some of their best products and gimbals, for a limited time only.

From now until June 30 (11:59PM local time), Aussies can save up to $300 across the Mavic series, Osmo series and more! 

Please see the below table detailing the products on sale.


Product 		Original RRP (AUD)Promotional RRP (AUDDiscount (AUD)
Mavic 2 Pro$2,499$2,199$300
Mavic 2 Zoom $1,999$1,799$200
Mavic Mini$599$549$50
Mavic Mini Fly More Combo$799$749$50
Ronin-S$1,099$899$200
Ronin-S Essential Kit$769$599$170
Ronin-SC Combo$709$599$110
Osmo Pocket$599$499$100
Osmo Action$499$349$150
Osmo Mobile 3 Combo $189$169$20

Tags
Categories
Drones

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.
No Comment

Leave a Reply

Related Posts