Here’s your early look at the best deals from eBay Plus Mega Sale this weekend

eBay Australia is having a massive 48hr shopping event this weekend. This had is exclusively for eBay Plus members, run from 10 am on Saturday 22 until Monday 24 June.

This is the second year eBay has done this and say this year it’s the biggest savings and best deals ever seen on the site.

We have an extensive list below, but here’s some examples of what’s on offer and eBay are kidding around, there are some serious discounts on offer here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) was $1339 now $899.00 – save $440

$1339 $899.00 – Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones was $419 now $289 – save $130

$419 $289 – Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer HD9651/91 was $449 now $330 – save $119

$449 $330 – save $119 Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (pink) was $499 now $300 – save $199

$499 $300 – New Breville the Barista Express Coffee Machine – BES870 was $679 now $462 – save $217

Over the course of the weekend, eBay will announce 45 deals, offering as much as 90% off latest products and huge savings on brands such as Dyson, Samsung and Sony.

Aussies signed up to the program will receive 15 per cent off millions of additional items from retailers including Myer, Big W and Baby Bunting. What’s more, in an eBay first, there will also be 8 deals that are just 99 cents.

“We’re excited to bring back Plus Weekend and reward our community of eBay shoppers with deals that are out of this world. Plus Weekend gives members the chance to get their hands on the biggest discounts from the best-known brands, but make sure you get in quick, the mega deals are only while stocks last.” eBay Australia’s Julie Nestor



Plus Weekend deals and offers include:

Available Saturday 22 June from 10am

Product eBay Price Final Price with Plus Weekend Deal Saving Total Discount % Quantity available Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (pink) $499.00 $375.00 $124.00 25% 800 Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones $419.00 $289.00 $130.00 31% 500 Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer HD9651/91 $449.00 $300.00 $149.00 33% 300 Dreamz Weighted Blanket $99.99 $75.00 $24.99 25% 1,000



Available Saturday 22 June from 3pm

Product eBay Price Final Price with Plus Weekend Deal Saving Total Discount % Quantity available Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) $1,339 $899.00 $440.00 33% 500 Silver Bullet Attitude straightener $179.95 $84.15 $95.80 53% 300 Dr. Martens lace-up leather boots (unisex)* $195.00 $90.00 $105.00 54% 250 Fossil FTW6003 Q Venture women’s smartwatch (silver-tone) $234.50 $109.95 $124.56 53% 61



Available Saturday 23 June from 10am

Product eBay Price Final Price with Plus Weekend Deal Saving Total Discount % Quantity available New Breville the Barista Express Coffee Machine – BES870 $679.00 $462.00 $217.00 32% 500 2XU compression tights for women* $99.00 $44.95 $54.05 55% 1,300 2XU Accelerate compression tights for mens* $75.00 $44.95 $30.05 40% 1,000 The Body Shop Spa Of The World Firming Selection $35.00 $1.00 $34.00 97% 300

Note: limited sizes available

Plus Weekend is an exclusive event, accessible only to members of eBay’s shopping membership, eBay Plus. For just $49 for 12 months, Plus members receive free delivery and free returns on millions of eligible items, free delivery on Coles on eBay orders over $49, as well as exclusive access to special deals and double flybuys points.

eBay Plus key features

Access to exclusive deals and discounts only available to eBay Plus members

Free delivery on millions of eBay Plus items

Free returns on all eBay Plus purchases

Free delivery on Coles on eBay orders over $49

Double flybuys points on all eBay Plus purchases

A dedicated customer support team

If you’re already an eBay plus members, just head to ebay.com.au/plusweekend. If you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of eBay Plus and take advantage of the offers.