Evolve Skateboards carves up the Hadean Series electric board with crazy 50km/hr top speed and 65km range

Evolve Skateboards make electric skateboards and have just launched the Hadean Series, with 4x times more performance than its predecessor the GTR series which launched back in 2019. There’s now 37% more battery capacity and a crazy top speed of 50km/h, double what’s found in electric scooters and eBikes.

The Hadean Carbon is the world’s first chassis style frame (patent pending), designed to enable increased performance without compromising on size and the sleek low profile look they are known for. To achieve the strength required in the deck frame construction they came up with another first for electric skateboarding – forged carbon fibre, the likes of which can be found on top-of-the-line high performance super cars like Lamborghini.

The deck also includes another first for the industry, air vents, which help to keep the internal electronics cool. With integrated lights that include features such as responsive brake lighting for improved safety, the Hadean Series represents a new era for advanced electric skateboards and encapsulates all that has been learnt, discovered, and imagined by the team that has been passionately designing electric skateboards since Evolve’s inception in 2008.

“Since the successful launch of our Carbon GTR series in 2019, we have looked to advance our product into a board that produces greater performance while maintaining the sleek, integrated electrical design the GTR is famous for. Improved performance required increased size of the battery and motors and this innovation overcame a size constraint that could improve the users’ control and riding experience. Our challenge was to raise the level of innovation within our industry while advancing the design inspired by the sophisticated look and performance of super cars”. Founder of Evolve Skateboards, Jeff Anning

A new level of control

The Hadean Series saw Evolve re-imagine every part of the board and the motor controller, as the heart of the board, was an incredibly important element. Evolve has teamed up with an Australian company that excells in motor controller design to create an entirely new proprietary motor controller for the brand, the E-FOC. With experience in military drones and other high end products the teams collaborated on everything from schematics to the highest quality bill of materials to ensure the E-FOC is the most advanced motor controller Evolve has ever created, revolutionising how smoothly a rider can harness the intense power produced by the Hadean’s dual 3000w motors and 12S battery structure.

Forged carbon chassis

The Hadean Carbon is the world’s first “chassis” skateboard deck, composed of forged carbon fibre, a material found in aircrafts and race cars. The seamless integration of technology and ride performance is achieved through a forged carbon composite frame. The high fibre content and variation in strand orientation creates the strength needed to support a next-generation electric system without adding unnecessary bulk. With this board, the rider will experience better performance, including speed and range, without compromising the best riding feeling.

Bamboo version

The Hadean Bamboo has all the performance features of the carbon version, the same dual 3000w motors and 12S battery structure, but with the flexibility of a bamboo deck for a different riding feeling. The Hadean Bamboo offers the latest in performance in the classic look of a bamboo longboard with advanced features such integrated lighting.

Comparison with the previous series

Every detail on the Hadean Series was built from the ground up. After two years of development, the Hadean Series has left no aspect of the deck untouched. Compared to GTR, the Hadean Series can go up to 20% faster and has 30% more range.

Evolve has partnered with top component manufacturers to develop the Hadean Series with the highest quality materials and technology available to maximise performance and reliability from the battery and motor controller. This has allowed for a 37% increase in battery capacity and four times the performance over the previous series.

The Hadean supersedes the GTR as Evolve’s flagship board and continues the brand’s journey in leading the industry.

Sustainability

The Hadean Series uses 2170 lithium-Ion battery cells and 2 x 3000-watt electric motors to power itself. It produces zero carbon emissions, and can travel up to 65 km on a single charge. Due to its portable nature, it is an ideal, environmentally friendly urban form of transportation. Sustainable and active commuting is here to stay.

In 2020, the search volume on Google for electric skateboards and other personal electric vehicles, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, has grown by 95% compared to the previous year.

With the recent changes caused by the pandemic outbreak, Australians have been looking for an alternative way to get around the city, as 30% of commuters are concerned about public transport hygiene, and traffic congestion in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne have been back to pre-COVID numbers.

The Hadean Series allows the rider to travel from doorstep to destination or to combine with other transport alternatives, making it the perfect “last mile” solution as riders can get about town whilst saving money, reducing carbon emissions and having fun at the same time.

Key features

New remote: The Phaze remote has a new design for hardcore conditions. It is built to last, housed in a machined alloy frame with rubber overmolded sides. It also hosts an array of smart features such as speed control, light adjustments, and board diagnostics.

Smart lighting system: The Bluetooth connection between the Phaze remote and deck provides real-time hazard lights when the brake is applied, enhancing both the rider and surrounding parties safety when travelling. The lights also serve as an indicator for low-battery, board updates and various other scenarios.

Customisation: The Hadean Series is compatible with more than 100 combinations of wheel and gear setup.

App: The Explore By Evolve App opens up even greater levels of customisation, with the introduction of power, acceleration and brake curves and a user may also dial in their inbuilt lights with dual colours and full RGB colour selection. The app can also be used to view board diagnostics and track their rides using GPS to compete on a global leaderboard.

Perfect stance: We have refined the contours and widths of our decks to provide the optimal stance for all riders, creating space for a wider foot stance without expanding the wheelbase of the board.

Versatility: The 2-in-1 version, which includes the all-terrain and street set up, are available for both decks.

Cooling: An aluminium air vent system blends into the deck for maximum heat dissipation and the ultimate performance possible.

Hadean Series Specs

Range: up to 65km

up to 65km Power: 3000w dual 6368 motors

3000w dual 6368 motors Top Speed: 50kph

50kph Truck: Forged / CNC Super carve 30.6cm / 12” width

Forged / CNC Super carve 30.6cm / 12” width Battery: 16AH Lishen Lithium Ion 21700 12S with custom BMS 691.2 W

16AH Lishen Lithium Ion 21700 12S with custom BMS 691.2 W Hills: 35%+

35%+ Rated Charger Power: 50V

To learn more about Evolve Skateboards visit https://www.evolveskateboards.com.au