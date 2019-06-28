F1 2019 out now, the earliest release ever

Formula 1 has millions of fans the world over and many of those are also gamers. Each year these fans watch the rule changes, then the amazing technical and engineering responses to those rules. Cue the 2019 spec F1 car which this year was changed to provide more competitive racing.

Today, developers Codemasters have released F1 2019 on PC via Steam, Xbox and PlayStation. As the F1 calendar ticks away, gamers have always complained they can’t compare race times with the latest spec cars until the game arrives. Usually the release is late in the season with a few rounds remaining, but this year it’s out earlier than ever.

Formula 1’s Calendar started in March this year in Melbourne and will finish in Dubai in December. This means this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix is less than half way through the season.

Like most years, we see another leap forward graphically in the title. This year the lighting, reflections and basically everything looks more realistic as you race around the famous circuits across the globe.

While the controller is an option, beg borrow or steal your way to a racing sim with wheel and pedals and you’ll be handsomely rewarded with a much more realistic racing experience.

While much of the attention is on the current-gen F1 cars, the classics are also included and this year’s list of the favourites is comprehensive.

• 2010 Red Bull RB6

• 2009 Brawn BGP 001

• 2008 McLaren MP4 –23

• 2007 Ferrari F2007

• 2006 Renault R26

• 2004 Ferrari F2004

• 2003 Williams FW25

• 1998 McLaren MP4-13

• 1996 Williams FW18

• 1992 Williams FW14

• 1991 McLaren MP4/6

• 1988 McLaren MP4/4

• 1982 McLaren MP4/1B

• 1979 Ferrari 312 T4

• 1978 Lotus 79

• 1976 Ferrari 312 T2

• 1976 McLaren M23D

• 1972 Lotus 72D

INCLUDED IN THE F1 2019 ‘LEGENDS EDITION’: SENNA AND PROST

• 1990 Ferrari F1-90

• 1990 McLaren MP4/5B

• 2010 Ferrari F10

• 2010 McLaren MP4-25

INCLUDED IN THE F1 2019 ‘ANNIVERSARY EDITION’:

• 2010 Ferrari F10

• 2010 McLaren MP4-25

For more information, or to buy the game, head to http://www.formula1game.com/