Here’s why your Foxtel channels are different today

If you fire up Foxtel today, you’ll find there’s been a change to the channel lineup. Foxtel says this is designed to make channel surfing easier for you. Channels of similar genres will now be together in the guide, making navigation simpler and I have to agree, this was an area that needed improvement.

Starting today, over 40 Foxtel channels will relocate to new positions in the TV Guide (the change is a little less dramatic on Foxtel Now). One of the biggest changes is to Sky News, which now includes no less than 5 channels – Sky News Live, Sky News Business, FOX SPORTS News, Sky News Extra and Sky News UK.

If you’re someone who changes channel by entering it in your remote, then there will be an adjustment period, however the net gain for those who browse the guide or move up and down through channels is a net positive.

It is important to know for those with season pass subscriptions to your favourite shows, they will continue to work, with Foxtel doing the work to remap the recording schedule.

The full channel lineup is listed below, again remembering that not all channels are on offer for Foxtel NOW customers.