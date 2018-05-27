Here’s why your Foxtel channels are different today

Posted by on May 27, 2018

If you fire up Foxtel today, you’ll find there’s been a change to the channel lineup. Foxtel says this is designed to make channel surfing easier for you. Channels of similar genres will now be together in the guide, making navigation simpler and I have to agree, this was an area that needed improvement.

Starting today, over 40 Foxtel channels will relocate to new positions in the TV Guide (the change is a little less dramatic on Foxtel Now). One of the biggest changes is to Sky News, which now includes no less than 5 channels – Sky News Live, Sky News Business, FOX SPORTS News, Sky News Extra and Sky News UK.

If you’re someone who changes channel by entering it in your remote, then there will be an adjustment period, however the net gain for those who browse the guide or move up and down through channels is a net positive.

It is important to know for those with season pass subscriptions to your favourite shows, they will continue to work, with Foxtel doing the work to remap the recording schedule.

The full channel lineup is listed below, again remembering that not all channels are on offer for Foxtel NOW customers.

Channel Name Current Channel No  New Channel No
Sky News Live N/A 103 + 600
UKTV 103 105
Arena 105 112
Universal Channel 112 114
showcase 114 115
BBC First 117 116
13th Street 118 117
BoxSets 115 118
Binge 116 119
7mate 188 138
Disney Movies 404 400
Disney Movies +2 415 401
Family 405 402
Family +2 414 403
MORE Movies 400 404
Premiere 401 405
Premiere +2 411 406
Masterpiece 402 407
Greats 403 408
Action 406 409
Action +2 412 411
Comedy 407 412
Romance 408 414
Thriller 409 415
Sky News Live 601 600 + 103
Sky News Business 602 601
FOX SPORTS News 500 500 + 602
Sky News Extra n/a 604
SKy News UK Multiview 605
FOX News 604 606
CNN 605 607
History 611 608
Crime + Investigation 613 609
A&E +2 614 611
Discovery Channel 608 612
National Geographic 610 613
BBC Knowledge 612 614
Discovery Science 638 616
Discovery Turbo 634 620
Animal Planet 615 621
Nat Geo Wild 616 622
Discovery Channel +2 640 635
Discovery Turbo +2 635 640
Entertainment

