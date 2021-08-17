Hisense’s 120″ Laser Cinema is now available in Australia

Forget that tiny 65″, 75″ or even 85″ TV, Hisense are going big, today announcing the Australian arrival of a massive 120″ Laser Cinema (120L5FSET). If you’re stuck in lockdown, going to the movies seems like a world away, so building out your home cinema may be your next best option.

Available today from A$7,999, the state-of-the-art Laser Cinema creates an immersive, unrivalled viewing experience with an enormous 120-inch screen. Showcasing brilliant colours and contrasts for crystal clear images, the Laser Cinema boasts perfect 4K Ultra HD resolution with over eight million megapixels.

“Our Laser Cinema offering provides Australians with a genuine home cinema, allowing them to experience the action like never before. With the inclusion of a 120-inch screen, our Laser Cinema boasts exceptional resolution, astonishing depth, and razor-sharp detail, coupled with cinema-grade sound thanks to Dolby Atmos. With the rise of streaming services, the 120-inch Laser Cinema is perfectly placed for Australians looking to emulate a cinema sized viewing experience from the comfort of their home.” Kevin King Cabeliza, National Communications Manager, Hisense Australia

Pioneering Laser Cinema

As an innovator in the Laser category, Hisense has invested heavily in the research and development of its proprietary X-Fusion technology. Adopting precise light sources ensures a whopping 2,700 lumens of brightness, more than 85% luminance uniformity and the ability to withstand 25,000+ hours of entertainment.

As one of the only Laser systems that comes paired with a screen, Hisense Laser Cinema is perfectly calibrated thanks to Calman calibration.

“We introduced our 100-inch Laser last year to provide our customers with an immersive at-home-cinema experience, so it’s only natural that the 120L5FSET is the next iteration, boasting an even larger than life viewing experience, for those looking to take their home cinema to the next level.” Kevin King Cabeliza, National Communications Manager, Hisense Australia,

Modern cinema at home

The enormous 120-inch screen hangs effortlessly without cables needing to be run through the wall. With the cleverly designed ambient light rejection screen (ALR), surrounding light or glare won’t affect picture quality, and instead, will ensure images are bright and crisp – making every seat, the best seat in the house.

In similar fashion, the Ultra Short Throw projector console can project colourful and bright 4K crystal-clear visuals onto the screen from just over 35 centimetres from the wall, making it a discrete yet luxurious addition to any room.

State of the art technology

Boasting high dynamic range (HDR), the Laser Cinema opens an entirely new range of cinema standard colour and contrast. Coupled with the precision of its laser light technology, the 120L5FSET delivers true-to-life picture as good as a cinema, without having to leave home.

A leap forward from surround sound, it’s never been easier for Australians to immerse themselves in an extraordinary cinema experience at home. Featuring Dolby Atmos sound, the 120L5F Laser Cinema transports you from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio – sound that puts you in the middle of the action – as if you were in a theatre.

Boasting Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA operating system, VIDAA U4, the 120L5FSET Laser Cinema includes all the features Hisense customers have come to expect and enjoy in their Smart TVs. From an easy-to-use interface that leverages artificial intelligence and intuitive voice control, to unlimited access to streaming services and the option use the 120L5FSET for free-to-air TV viewing thanks to its built in TV tuner.

Hisense’s 120-inch Laser Cinema will go on sale via all major electronics retailers across Australia from July onwards. Further detail on pricing and availability is outlined below. For more information, visit http://hisense.com.au/lasercinema